How Trump's AI-generated fake image with black voters could change the 2024 election





Wayne L. Smith, a Washington, D.C., area engineer, laughed at an image he saw last week of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump happily nestled among a group of smiling black people. Seeing the image immediately alarmed him.

Everything he does to try to convince black people to like him is wrong, Smith said. Why wouldn't this photo be fake too? It just didn't feel right.

Smith's instincts about the photo were correct; it was created by Mark Kaye, a Trump supporter and conservative radio host, who admitted to using artificial intelligence to create the image and posted it on social media so his 1 million Facebook followers could to see her. Kaye did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

I'm not here to take pictures of what's really happening. I'm a storyteller, Kaye told BBC News, who traced the origins of the images. He added: If someone votes one way or another because of a photo they see on a Facebook page, that's a problem with that person, not the post itself.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News for this article, but last week a campaign official said: The only people who use AI to interfere in an election are opponents of President Trump. The Trump campaign has absolutely nothing to do with these AI images. We also can't control what others create and post.

During this election cycle, Trump has made gains with black voters. Sixteen percent of them said in an NBC News poll released in February that they would consider voting for Trump if the election were held today. That's compared to 12% who supported Trump in 2020.

Yet this crop of photos was the latest in a series of clumsy efforts, including claiming he was being persecuted in the legal system by Trump, his campaign and his supporters in an attempt to show a connection to black voters.

They want our vote but don't know how to get it, Smith said. There's nothing fishy about Biden, but he's not Trump. And they know it. That's why they try anything. Things. Deception. And for me, they only make things worse by insulting us.

On the one hand, said Rhonda Sherrod, who ran this year for a Democratic seat in the Illinois Senate, these measures to attract black voters rely on racist stereotypes and can be insulting. At a recent NBC News focus group of likely black voters, participants all generally agreed that Trump's rhetoric can often be racist.

“I was indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing,” Trump told a group of black conservatives last month in South Carolina, before the state's primary. And a lot of people said that's why black people loved me, because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against, and they actually saw me as being discriminated against. It's pretty incredible, but maybe there's something to it.

At the same time, these efforts to illustrate black voters' support for Trump could also appeal to white voters who have found his previous statements and actions uncomfortable, said Calvin Lawrence, IBM's training manager for responsible AI and trustworthy.

What about those independent white people who don't like him and won't vote for him simply because they consider him racist? said Laurent. When you see these fake AI-generated videos and images with him wrapped in black people, they're also targeting these white voters and saying, “Look. I am not racist. He's not a racist. They are using AI on a larger scale.

Beyond the AI-generated photographs, Trump also bragged that black people would connect with him because he had a mugshot taken.

My photo ID, Trump told the black conservative group. We've all seen the mug shot, and you know who embraced it more than anyone else? The black population. You see black people walking around with my photo ID, you know. They make shirts and sell them for $19 each. By the way, those are pretty incredible millions.

In February, Trump unveiled the Never Surrender high-top sneakers, a $399 pair of limited-edition gold shoes with American flag detailing, a day after he and his company were ordered to pay a $453 million fine for real estate fraud. Raymond Arroyo, a Fox News contributor, said in February that Trump's release of gold sneakers would appeal to black voters because they like sneakers.

These efforts are nothing more than bigotry disguised as campaigning, said Rahna Epting, executive director of the progressive grassroots organization MoveOn. Black voters are genuinely concerned about real-world issues like the economy, safety, and health care.

Ray Richardson, a retired civil servant from Atlanta, agrees. Donald Trump views me and my black vote as a cheap whore on the street corner, Richardson said. I want passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill, criminal justice reform. He has no respect for my intelligence or interest. It's insulting and disrespectful.

How artificial intelligence will affect black voters and the electorate in general

For many, the deceptive use of AI is particularly alarming. Elizabeth M. Adams, an expert in artificial intelligence, told NBC News that the images of Trump generated by Kaye using AI are the epitome of weaponization or misuse of the tools.

But that also didn't surprise Adams, CEO of EMA Advisory Services, a company that focuses on the responsible use of AI.

Artificial intelligence actually trains a computer to think fast, like a human, but at a much faster rate, she said. And so, when, in a case like this, we use it as a weapon, it is also a mirror of society. It's all the things that people think that are people's prejudices.

It's also troubling, Adams said. It's very unfortunate, but it's a consequence of what happens when you don't have a good vision for how AI should be used, Adams said in a telephone interview at a conference in Saudi Arabia. If you had bad actors before AI, they're just going to use the tools and continue to be bad actors.

IBM's Lawrence wrote a book published last year, Hidden in White Sight: How AI Empowers and Deepens Systemic Racism. For the past four years, he has said he has been warning about the exploitation of AI. With Trump and his supporters, Lawrence said he sees the manifestation of his concerns and much more.

The big picture won't affect black voters who know what Trump stands for, Lawrence said. The main focus is the long-term effect of deep fake to create a zero trust society, where people no longer believe what you say or what they see. In a zero trust society, you cannot tell truth from lies. The truth is eroding.

He cited the murder of George Floyd in 2020 as an example. Imagine if the nation thought a woman's video was fake, that it was generated by AI? he said of bystander cellphone video showing Floyd's fatal encounter with Minneapolis police. If people didn't believe what they saw, would we have had a social justice movement?

Half of the answers to political questions asked by AI chatbots like ChatGPT4 and Google Gemini were completely inaccurate, according to an analysis published by the AI ​​Democracy Project last month.

This is just the beginning of the influx of AI into elections, Adams and Lawrence said. For Chicago psychologist Sherrod, who ran for Senate this year, that's concerning.

This is going to be a bruising political season, said Sherrod, author of the 2021 book, Surviving, Healing and Evolving: Essays of Love, Compassion, Healing and Affirmation for Black People. In this cycle, the legitimacy of democracy is at stake.

The volatility of the campaign, with its racial overtones and potential for misleading information, despite some companies' policies against such acts, and the specter of Trump returning to the White House, may take a toll on black voters , Sherrod said.

From a psychological point of view, many of us are already tired. “We've been bombarded with so much information, and because there are so many different sources of information, including AI, that Black people have to protect themselves psychologically,” she said. Often this means that if you see something that strikes you a certain way, you should try to look at other sources of information to determine whether or not it is credible. It's a shame that we have to jump through all these hurdles, but that's the world we live in. But it's worth going through them to make sure you have the right person in the White House.

