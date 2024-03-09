These are the 4 names of the candidates for the general presidency of the Golkar Party, is there the name of Jokowi?





The market for candidates for the general presidency of the Golkar party is beginning to be discussed by Beringin party cadres. The party has reportedly received four names ready to compete for the position of party general chairman at this year's national karting party meeting. Deputy General Chairman of the Golkar Party Bambang Soesatyo (Bamsoet) disclosed the names of the candidates for the position of General Chairman of the Golkar Party. But is there a name, President Joko Widodo's scholarship. According to Bamsoet, during superficial discussions, four names largely emerged. According to Bamsoet, the four names who will run for election to the general presidency of their party will be discussed and decided at this year's Golkar National Conference (Munas). According to Bamsoet, the four names widely mentioned as candidates for the caketum exchange are current Golkar Party General Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, Golkar Party DPP Deputy General Chairman Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and another party politician Golkar, Bahlil Lahadalia. Bamsoet also said he would run again. Why is there no President Joko Widodo in the Golkar cake exchange? Bamsoet was hesitant to explain it. Bamsoet said it would be better to ask the president directly. Rumors of President Joko Widodo entering the Caketum stock exchange have been circulating for a long time. This included a statement from Golkar Party General Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, who welcomed the president's desire to join the Golkar Party. “Pak Jokowi is a national figure, so he belongs to all parties,” Airlangga said. If you look at the rules of the 2019 Golkar National Conference, it is currently difficult for President Joko Widodo to lead Golkar for the next 5 years. Because a candidate for the general presidency of Golkar must have been a party administrator for a full period and a member for 5 years.

