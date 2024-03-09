Former British PM slams US aid skeptics for kyiv, calls for giving Ukraine everything it needs to win





Skeptics of US aid to Ukraine should not ignore that the $60 billion in aid will save Western democracies even more money in the future, says former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with NV on March 8. He believes that the strongest arguments in favor of kyiv's membership in NATO and American assistance to the armed forces must be presented to the United States. “There will certainly be difficulties with some NATO members” in negotiations for Ukraine's membership in the alliance, Mr. Johnson said. “We know who they are, we know the problems, we know what they are. But at the end of the day, the country that matters is the United States. Because NATO is the expression of power military force of the United States in Europe. It is a vehicle for that. And so this argument [about the need for Ukraine to join NATO] must be won in the United States. » Read also: Former British Prime Minister Johnson supports Ukraine's NATO bid, citing clear need for security In terms of combat power and military effectiveness, “there are virtually no NATO forces in the entire alliance that can truly compete with Ukraine. If the West wants to help kyiv win properly, “we need to give Ukraine everything it needs to win faster.” “We need the State Department and members of Congress to think about everything they are doing from a NATO perspective,” he added. You [Ukraine] you push back Russia, you stop Russian aggression, you protect all other countries and satellites of the former Soviet Union. You defend the Baltic States, you defend Georgia – you defend all these regions against invasion. You heard what Putin said about Poland, and I didn't like it. You close all that. You are sending a message to China about Russian power,” Johnson said, listing his arguments. Read also: House Republicans consider separate Ukraine aid bill “Yes, you are sending a message to China about Russian power, which is not very powerful, but you are also sending a message to everyone: it is not wise to attack your neighbor. Because in Ultimately, if you attack your neighbor, you lose. And that's a great message. This is the message that should be evoked in the debate on the 60 billion dollars in American aid. “This is a huge saving and the best investment that can be made in the security of the world,” Mr Johnson said. “And it will save billions. It could potentially save billions of dollars in the future if, God forbid, we have an even bigger war. If Putin or someone else commits more of this madness.” Read also: White House plans to allocate $200 million from Pentagon reserves to Ukraine We bring the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a patron! Read the original article on The new voice of Ukraine

