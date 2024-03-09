“US Supreme Court justices tried to avoid the trap of partisan interference”





Unsurprisingly, on the eve of the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5, the US Supreme Court overturned the decision of its Colorado counterpart to exclude Donald Trump from the ballot in that state, due to his role in the assault on the Capitol. on January 6, 2021. This decision was based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Federal Constitution, which prohibits any person sworn to defend the Constitution from participating in rebellion or insurrection.

The nine judges attempted to avoid the trap of partisan interference in the middle of an election year: a collective and unanimous decision, based on a solid legal foundation in the principles of federalism, that is to say the relations between the states federates and the Union. As the February 8 hearing suggested, the legal characterization of the events of January 6, 2021 and the degree of involvement of the former president were not addressed.

The Court thus ruled that, if a State of the Union could implement the disqualification provided for in Article 3 against a holder or candidate for a function in that State, the situation was different in the case of a federal function. Adopted in 1868, immediately after the American Civil War (1861-1865), the 14th Amendment was part of a movement to strengthen federal power over the states. Allowing each state to determine whether a candidate for national office is eligible would lead, according to the Court, to a state-by-state electoral “patchwork,” or even “chaos.”

The concern is real, and the Supreme Court can be credited with a solid legal-political argument, which has the merit of clarifying the electoral debate. It could be argued, however, that states are responsible for the national electoral process within their respective jurisdictions. Under the terms of the ruling, a candidate could now be disqualified for insufficient sponsorship, but not for participation in an insurrection, which is paradoxical to say the least.

Moreover, if it had been confirmed, Colorado's decision would have quickly been emulated in several states and the announced chaos would have been avoided. Finally, the Supreme Court would in any case have retained the power to censor any improbable ineligibility decision that it might deem unjustified in the future.

But that is not the heart of the problem because, beyond the Trump case, the displayed unanimity quickly cracks on closer inspection. The Court's decision is accompanied by two separate opinions, respectively from the conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett, appointed by Donald Trump, and the three Democratic judges Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Each of them dissociated themselves from the majority opinion of their five male conservative colleagues, who called for the passage of a specific act of Congress to implement Section 3 at the federal level.

