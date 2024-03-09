CPC expands cross-Strait gray zone: report





NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS:

A National Security Bureau report submitted to the Legislative Yuan says China is working to change the status quo. By Su Yung-yao and Jake Chung / Reporter, with the editor

The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) unpredictability is increasing and the gray area in its cross-Strait politics is narrowing as meetings of the National Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are consolidating Chinese President Xi Jinping's () party's authority and control over the state, according to a report from Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB). The report, which was sent to the Legislative Yuan ahead of NSB Director General Tsai Ming-yens' presentation tomorrow to the Legislative Assembly's Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense, said the Chinese premier Li Qiangs () presented the report at the opening of China's NPC. earlier this week showed that the State Council, which coordinates Chinese government ministries, must play the role of enforcing party orders and maintaining Xi's authority. The Organic Law of the State Council was also amended to give the party an additional legal basis to run the state, the NSB report said, adding that China also scrapped the party press conference this year. prime ministers, which is usually held at the end of the month. each NPC. Photo: Reuters The report cited critics saying the moves would inevitably strengthen Xi's hold on the party and make Chinese politics even more closed-off. Despite inflation and the bursting of a housing bubble, China is determined to pump more money into its military spending and is working increasingly closely with Russia to increase geopolitical risk in the Indo-Pacific region, the report says. With US elections scheduled for November, China is intensifying efforts to strengthen its one-China principle and change the status quo by intensifying military, diplomatic, economic and legal pressure against Taiwan, the statement added. China is also attempting to invite various Taiwanese groups to visit China in an attempt to influence them with united front rhetoric, according to the report. Regarding the US presidential election, Tsai said in the report that both incumbent President Joe Biden and his main opponent, Donald Trump, view China as a challenger to the United States. Regardless of who wins the election, the US strategy of continuing to support Taiwan and containing China would not change significantly, the report added.

