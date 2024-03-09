Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a number of projects for conflict-torn Manipur





Under the Vikshit Bharat Vikshit North East programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled hordes of projects worth Rs 55,600 crore for six northeastern states, including Manipur, in Itanagar. For conflict-hit Manipur, various projects worth around Rs 3,500 crore have been virtually launched and foundation stones laid. Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura are the other five states in the region covered by the Vikshit program unveiled on the day. Chief Minister N Biren Singh, addressing the event at the City Convention Center in Imphal East district, said the northeastern states have witnessed a big change since Modi became Prime Minister of the country.

The projects for Manipur, for which the foundation stones have been laid, include, among others, construction of a 60-bed state mental hospital, Unity mall, infrastructure development of Manipur Technical University and the development of infrastructure in the processing zone of the IT SEZ. Others are football fields with natural grass on 7 pitches, development of school infrastructure, 2 road projects under NESIDS, 2 national highway projects (Imphal-Jiribam and Ukhrul-Taloi-Tadubi) and 4 bridges under Setu Bandhan. The inaugurated projects of the state are 2 roads under CRIF, water supply projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, handloom village, 4 national highway projects (Imphal-Moreh, Tamenglong-Khongsang, Maram -Paren and Churachandpur-Tuivai). laying of Unity mall at a project cost of around Rs 149 crore, the CM said the mall will have separate stalls for all recognized communities in the state. Further stating that it is an important project proposed by the state government, Biren thanked the Prime Minister for approving it. He said the prime minister had suggested placing special emphasis on sports to steer young people away from drugs, leading to ideas such as One Village, One Field (Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama). Highlighting the plight of the Sangai, an endangered brow-antlered deer, the CM observed the need to preserve and protect nature and environment and said people should understand that people depend on nature for survival and that it is not nature that depends on humans to survive. Highlighting the rejuvenation works of Lamphelpat water body in Imphal West district, Biren today said many environmental changes, such as arrival of migratory birds, had been observed in the area. There is a need to develop and preserve more water bodies in the state. Highlighting the Centre's decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and concerns over border fencing and implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state, Biren said the measures positive measures taken by the Center should be appreciated by the population.

