Next steps for Biden's Indo-Pacific economic framework

The Biden administration launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity in May 2022, promising its 13 partners high-level commitments that would strengthen U.S. involvement in trade, supply chains, clean energy and anti-corruption in the Asia-Pacific region.

But on the most important political and economic aspect of the framework, namely its commercial pillar, Washington's partners received a brutal shock.

As cadre delegations, representing an arc of nations from India to Australia to Japan, disembarked flights in San Francisco in November, expecting closure and bold announcements, they learned that the United States had drawn back the negotiated text on trade.

In baseball parlance, Team USA stepped up to the plate at last November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, hoping to score some points for its Indo-Pacific strategy. Instead, Washington lost heart at the crucial moment and went for a bunt. For baseball and cricket fans, this means gently pushing the ball away instead of swinging for the fences. The resulting ground dribbles brought the United States (barely) to first base, with the group concluding with some new but less ambitious and non-trade-related results.

What happened to President Joe Biden pledge in May 2022 to use the framework to “engage in comprehensive dialogue with our partners on a wide range of issues,” including trade?

The short answer is political.

Just before the APEC summit in San Francisco, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) strongly appeals at the White House to undo the trade pillar of the Indo-Pacific economic framework. Brown must defend a very vulnerable seat in a Republican-majority state in November. Fearing an electoral backlash, Brown is staunchly opposed to anything that “promotes” trade. Biden, very aware that the Democratic Party only holds one majority of one vote in the Senate, acquiesced.

The political dilemma extends beyond Brown and the Senate. To secure a second term, Biden himself must win Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three swing states with strong labor movements and powerful anti-trade sentiment. This explains why, in San Francisco, Biden abandoned much of the framework and instead rolled out a new White House memorandum highlighting labor rights.

In this politically charged environment, virtually no one in the world expects major trade progress through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in 2024.

Nonetheless, many recognize the urgent need for the United States to reach out to the Indo-Pacific region, the keystone of the strategic and economic struggle between the world's two largest economies. To be effective in this competition, Washington must convince its allies and partners of America's intention regarding economic engagement.

The most obvious and effective strategy for Washington would be to return to trans-Pacific partnership that the United States designed and maintained under the Bush and Obama administrations. This is what Japan wants Washington to do. But this seems politically impossible.

Instead, far-sighted observers are now considering two possible paths for the United States on trade policy – ​​likely after this year's upcoming election battle.

The first would be for Washington to reach agreements with its allies on critical emerging growth sectors.

Perhaps the biggest loss from last year's setback was the abdication of U.S. leadership on global digital trade policy. The framework initiative aimed to advance digital policy, but in October, even before APEC, the White House abandoned its long-standing positions on cross-border data flows, data localization and source code transfers, undermining years of its contributions to multilateral digital governance.

Today, parts of the Asian region are moving forward on these issues without the United States. Meeting in Singapore at the end of January, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations confirmed a map to conclude an ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement by 2025. Nation by nation, significant changes in regulatory environments across the Indo-Pacific region are rapidly taking shape when it comes to Internet governance, artificial intelligence, data privacy, data management, e-commerce and digital commerce.

If the United States were to recommit to a sectoral approach, it would strategically focus on narrower trade policy areas with the greatest impact on U.S. economic growth. This would involve reaching closer agreements on artificial intelligence, advanced computing technologies, new energy technologies and upstream securing the minerals and materials that make these innovations possible.

The Indo-Pacific economic framework was designed to fall somewhere between the strict confines of a binding trade agreement and more consensual and collaborative agreements like those of APEC. The United States could adopt this approach in negotiations on critical emerging sectors, with a high chance of success.

A second alternative, which could overlap, would be to restart negotiations for binding bilateral trade agreements.

From the perspective of developing an optimal Indo-Pacific political strategy, it might make sense for Washington to focus on bilateral negotiations with some of its most important economic partners and adversaries in the Indo-Pacific.

The best approach would be to launch full negotiations on a free trade agreement with Japan and Taiwan while restarting Phase Two Trade Negotiations with China.

Much preparatory work has been carried out on such approaches in recent years, including a first cycle US-Japan trade agreement and ongoing work on a US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade. Given the impossibility of dissociating the Chinese market from American exporters, Washington must also resume trade negotiations with China. One could imagine a second Trump administration picking up where it left off in its high-stakes bilateral trade negotiations with China in 2019.

After what is likely to be a trying political year, it will be essential for Washington to get back to business in 2025 and demonstrate the level of global economic leadership it is still capable of achieving.

Kurt Tong is Managing Partner of The Asia Group and Advisor to the Hinrich Foundation. He previously served as head of the U.S. mission to Hong Kong and ambassador to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group.

Chuin Wei Yap is director of the International Trade Research Program at the Hinrich Foundation. He was previously a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal and a policy officer at the Singapore Ministries of Commerce and Defense.