Erdogan: Turkey could host Ukraine-Russia peace talks





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shake hands before their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday. The Turkish leader later revealed that he had offered to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE March 9 (UPI) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is ready to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia in the interest of achieving a “just peace” in the ongoing conflict. Erdogan announced that Turkey was ready to host peace talks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday after their meeting at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul. “While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to strive to end the war through a just peace based on negotiation,” Erdogan said. told reporters during the event, emphasizing that Turkey continues to support Ukraine's territorial borders but invites Russia to participate in future peace talks to end the war. Zelensky arrived in Turkey earlier Friday to meet Erdogan and discuss the war with Russia. The two leaders met about 90 minutes before the press conference. The Ukrainian leader questioned Russia's participation in the proposed peace talks, saying he does not “see a place for Russia” at a peace summit and calling Russia a “people who block everything, destroys and kills.” He told reporters he does not see how it would be possible to invite Russia to a peace summit. Zelensky and Erdogan met to discuss the two-year war sparked when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and related issues. Swiss officials also offered in January to host a peace summit, proposing that more than 160 countries be invited to discuss Ukraine's 10-point peace plan. Zelensky shared the plan with G20 leaders on November 15. Ukrainian officials have said peace talks with Russia could be viable after such a global peace summit in Switzerland, depending on its outcome. Zelensky wants Russia to completely withdraw from Ukrainian territory, release all prisoners of war and deportees and guarantee food security, energy security and safety against nuclear attacks. Turkish and Ukrainian leaders also want to restore the Black Sea Grains Initiative, which provided a safe transportation corridor for moving grain and fertilizer from Ukraine's Black Sea ports to regions dependent on their food source. The United Nations and Turkey helped develop the initiative in July 2022, but it was halted after about a year when Russia withdrew from the deal. Russian officials said the move interfered with their own grain and fertilizer exports.

