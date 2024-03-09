Imran Khan's party after Asif Zardari's election as Pakistan's president, calls for protest





Imran Khan called his rivals PML-N and PPP 'mandate thieves' (File)

Lahore:

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party called Saturday's presidential election “unconstitutional and unacceptable” and urged people to stage peaceful protests across the country against the theft of polling stations on Sunday.

Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th president of Pakistan, overwhelmingly defeating his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai, leader of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and fielded by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which in turn is supported by the Pakistan Tehreek- e of Khan. -Insaf Party.

Mr. Khan has previously claimed that the February 8 elections witnessed the “Mother of all rigging” and called his rivals, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), “mandate thieves”.

On Saturday, when Zardari, co-chairman of the PPP and consensus candidate of the PPP and PML-N, won the presidential election handily, almost a week after PML-N candidate Shehbaz Sharif won the post of Prime minister, Mr. Khan fell heavily. on both, saying the nation will not accept the “most corrupt people” – Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari – as prime minister and president, respectively.

“On one hand, newly elected President Zardari will ascend to the highest constitutional position through the votes of mandate stealers and on the other hand, the electoral colleges were incomplete,” PTI spokesperson Raoof said Hasan, in a press release.

He said the vote by unelected members, who took false oaths over the stolen mandate, for president “was completely unconstitutional and unacceptable.” Hasan also said that a spectacle was being put on in the name of the presidential election even as the unelected members occupying reserved seats were taking oath in open flouting of the court's clear order.

“Election to the highest office in the Constitution without completing the Electoral College was unconstitutional and illegal.

“After the theft of public office in broad daylight, making rejected persons members of the state and Punjab assemblies by trampling the court order under their feet puts a big question mark on the independence of the judiciary,” a said Mr. Hasan.

The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the votes of unelected members and those sitting in the Assembly on the basis of fake Form 47 during the presidential elections would have no legal and constitutional value or status.

The PML-N and PPP individually won fewer than the 92 independent candidates backed by Mr Khan's PTI. As a counterpart alliance after the polls, the PML-N got the post of Prime Minister and the post of Chief Minister of Punjab province, while the PPP got the post of President and the post of Minister in head of the province of Sindh.

The beleaguered Mr Khan's bad luck continued as reserved seats given to political parties based on their performance in the elections were also denied to the SIC, which Mr Khan's candidates had joined.

Mr. Khan and his party are all at loggerheads after all these developments as indicated by Hasan, who stressed that the sole aim to steal the PTI's mandate in the darkness of night and deprive it of its constitutional right reserved seats “was to help a coalition of corrupt people sneak into power and ensure the election of the rejected person to the highest constitutional office of the country. The PTI spokesperson recalled that those who, until yesterday , threatened to drag themselves into the streets, calling each other looters and bandits, had once again united for their vested interests and once again ruthlessly plundered the National Treasury.

He said the worst series of violations of the Constitution and law as well as insult to public trust continued brazenly.

Mr. Hasan made it clear that the Pakistani nation would never accept the most corrupt people as the President and Prime Minister of the country against their will.

“PTI will hold a peaceful protest across the country on Sunday on the call of its beloved leader Imran Khan to recover the stolen mandate from the mandate thieves,” he said.

Mr Khan's party lodged a similar protest last week, coinciding with the election of Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister.

