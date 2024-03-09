Official No Labels: Democrats will be “crushed” by the “Donald Trump train”





No Labels convention chairman Mike Rawlings said Democrats will be hit by the former president's 'Trump train' when they respond to misgivings that the group's jump into the 2024 race would tip the scales and would return the Oval Office to the 45th president.

“We're going to get run over by the Donald Trump train,” Rawlings told CNN's Michael Smerconish on Saturday. “Okay. We didn't bind the Democrats to this track. We're the ones who saw this coming and said get off the track. Let's do this a different way. Let's talk about common sense issues. Let's use common sense and assume our responsibilities in this country.

Rawlings, the former Dallas mayor, refuted criticism that No Labels, a political group created to build support for a third-party presidential candidate, would be the culprit if his efforts to potentially run a “unity ticket » drew enough votes from him. President Biden and returns the White House to Trump.

“I'm fascinated by this theoretical fear campaign that's going on that what will keep America from jumping into Dante's nine circles of hell is what No Labels does,” Rawlings said.

No Labels decided on Friday to officially launch into the race for 2024 during a private meeting. Hundreds of state delegates upheld the decision. They cite polls showing that a large share of voters are willing to welcome independent and third-party candidates. The meeting, called just days after the Super Tuesday election results, showed that Biden and Trump are likely deadlocked in another general election showdown, a repeat of the 2020 contest.

Rawlings said Democrats are blaming the wrong group when asked if No Labels acts as a “spoiler” in 2024. He said Democrats should blame themselves since they chose Biden, again, as their nominee .

“One way or another, it’s No Labels’ fault,” said Rawlings, the former CEO of Pizza Hut. “The Democrats, my Democrats, it's been my party all my life, okay, they've done this to themselves with fancies, with windmills, with bad, bad talking points, with the candidate that they have selected. This is what the Democrats did. No Labels simply speaks for the common-sense majority who say we need to find a better way out of this situation.

Following Friday's private meeting, it was reported that Geoff Duncan, the former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, could be on the potential list, according to the Wall Street Journal. Duncan is meeting with Republican donors this weekend, as part of meetings hosted by No Labels, according to ABC News.

The Hill has contacted No Labels for comment.

Duncan served as the state's lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023. Duncan, a Republican, has been critical of Trump.

“Meanwhile, our country remains on a collision course toward what no one wants,” Duncan wrote in an op-ed in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month. “An increasingly fragile President Joe Biden versus an increasingly unhinged Trump, who could be a convicted felon before Election Day 2024.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4521295-no-labels-official-democrats-will-get-run-over-by-the-donald-trump-train/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos