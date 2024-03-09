Former British Prime Minister Johnson supports Ukraine's NATO bid, citing clear need for security





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his support for Ukraine's membership in NATO in a statement. interview with NV on March 8, declaring that the Russian dictator Vladimir Poutine had eliminated the only argument against kyiv's accession. There should be no major obstacles now, said the consistent supporter of Ukraine and current member of the International Working Group on Ukraine's Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration, established a month ago with the participation of former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen. Johnson believes it is vital that Ukraine be part of NATO. I mean, the problem is due to our ambiguity, our inability for decades to clearly define what Ukraine is and what its place is in the Euro-Atlantic security architecture, he said. Read also: Stoltenberg assures that Ukraine will join NATO The answer is now clear: Ukraine must be part of NATO. We tried to live when Ukraine was not a NATO member, and let's face it: it was a disaster. “I find it hard to imagine that Russia could pose a greater threat than it already is, and I cannot imagine anything more barbaric than what Russia is doing today,” said Johnson, adding that the argument of Russia's non-provocation against Ukraine's membership in the Alliance had been eliminated by Putin. At the same time, he recognized that one of the main difficulties on Ukraine's path to NATO was the ongoing war. And this, of course, incentivizes Putin to continue the war, because then Ukraine would not join NATO. There is therefore a vicious circle that must be broken. We must find a way to launch the process of Ukraine's accession, even if the borders are not stable, even if the war continues. Read also: After the war, Ukraine is unlikely to be invited to join NATO this year. US Department of State Johnson optimistically presented a strong practical case for such an approach, including the interoperability of Ukrainian forces with NATO troops. In terms of combat power, in terms of effectiveness of the army, of the armed forces, I think there is virtually no NATO force in the entire Alliance that can really be compared to the Ukraine. I think it was the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe who said that when it comes to killing Russian troops, the Ukrainians are actually superior and the most effective. On February 13, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that at the Washington summit this summer, the Alliance would probably not invite Ukraine to join, but would give a clear signal to future membership. Read also: Boris Johnson refuses Tucker Carlson interview after Navalny's death We bring the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a patron! Read the original article on The new voice of Ukraine

