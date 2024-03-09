PM Modi unveils development plans in Assam, accuses Congress of ignoring Northeast





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Jorhat district. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9 unveiled development projects worth 17,500 crore in Assam. The Prime Minister unveiled the projects strengthening the health, oil and gas, railways and housing sectors at a function in Jorhat. He laid the foundation stone for projects under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE). These projects include a medical college and hospital in Sivasagar and a hemato-lymphoid center in Guwahati. Read also | Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we did in 5 years in North East: PM Modi He also laid the foundation stone for increasing the capacity of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 to 1 mmtpa and Guwahati Refinery from 1.0 to 1.2 mmtpa, among others. Mr. Modi inaugurated a new medical college and hospital at Tinsukia and the 718-km-long Barauni-Guwahati pipeline, built at a cost of around $3,992 million. He also inaugurated around 5.5 lakh houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana-Gramin, built at a cost of around `8,450 crore. The Prime Minister also inaugurated railway projects worth over 1,300 crores in the state. These included the Dhupdhara-Chhaygaon section of the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati doubling project via Goalpara and the New Bongaigaon-Sorbhog section of the New BongaigaonAgthori doubling project. 42 meter statue of Lachit Borphukan Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the unveiling of a statue of General Ahom Lachit Borphukan, in Jorhat, Assam. | Photo credit: PTI The Prime Minister also unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of General Ahom Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat. The Statue of Valor was unveiled by the Prime Minister at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam development project in Hollongapar near Teok. Mr. Modi, who reached Jorhat from Arunachal Pradesh by helicopter, was dressed in traditional clothes and headgear. He participated in an Ahom ritual for the unveiling of the statue. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied him during the program. The height of the statute, built by Ram Vanji Sutar, is 84 feet and it is placed on a pedestal of 41 feet, making the structure 125 feet tall. The foundation of the statue was laid by former President Ram Nath Kovind in February 2022. Lachit Borphukan was a legendary army commander of the Ahom kingdom (1228-1826). He is known for his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, which thwarted a long attempt by powerful Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to retake Assam. Congress ignored development of North East Asserting that development of the North East is crucial to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, Mr. Modi accused the Congress of ignoring the region for decades. Addressing a public meeting at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat, after unveiling projects worth `17,500 crore in Assam, he said heritage and development were the mantra of a dual-engine government. He also alleged that the Congress government's insensitive and unplanned conservation strategy had led to poaching in Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site. Around 27 rhinos were killed in 2013, but the number of such poaching incidents fell to zero in 2022 due to the NDA government's policies, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-unveils-development-projects-in-assam-accuses-congress-of-ignoring-northeast/article67931956.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos