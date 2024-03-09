Donald Trump's post irritates Alex Jones





Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has accused Donald Trump of spreading “bullshit” after the former president said he got coronavirus vaccines approved for the public in just nine months.

Jones, who has repeatedly spoken out in support of Trump, falsely called COVID-19 vaccines a “biological weapon” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump was responding to remarks President Biden made Thursday during his State of the Union address, when he said, “The pandemic no longer controls our lives. The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help reheat cancer, which is a setback. in return. “

Responding on his Truth Social website, Trump took credit for the rapid approval of the vaccines, commenting: “YOU'RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTHS OF APPROVAL TIME VERSUS THE 12 YEARS IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!”

Trump's message drew the ire of a number of commentators who promoted discredited conspiracy theories about coronavirus vaccines.

Conservative podcaster Tracy Beanz captured a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social message, adding, “The amount of anger I have over this cannot be quantified in words.”

This was in turn reposted by Jones, who commented on not 45 years old. [Trump was the 45th president] I can sell it.”

Other X accounts agreed with Jones, as one self-described “America First” activist wrote: “This is how Trump will lose voters.” Whoever advises Trump should tell him to distance himself from the praise of “vaccines” that have killed hundreds of thousands of people. “.

Marie Isabella, an X user with 11,700 followers, posted: “I can't believe he keeps doubling his vaccine dose. It's also unbelievable that they continue to call it a “vaccine” and continue to push boosters. , despite other studies indicating serious problems with the vaccine. »

Referring to Trump, a third user commented: “I think he still doesn't understand how much Fauci and his cronies took advantage of him when it came to the vaccine.” Trump was fooled into thinking he was doing something big. His ego won't let him. see how wrong he was.

There is no evidence to support the claim that COVID-19 vaccines have “killed hundreds of thousands of people,” when the virus itself has killed more than 1.1 million Americans, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

From left: InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media in Waterbury Superior Court during his trial September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut; and Donald Trump speaks at an election night party at Mar-a-Lago… Left to right: InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media in Waterbury Superior Court during his trial September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut; and Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Jones criticized Trump after the former president bragged about his role in approving COVID-19 vaccines. More Joe Buglewicz/Joe Raedle/GETTY

On its website, the CDC describes the vaccines as “safe and effective,” adding that “during the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under surveillance.” most intense security in U.S. history. “

In May 2020, the Trump administration announced the launch of Operation Warp Speed, with the aim of accelerating the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States, produced by Pfizer, in August 2021.

In December 2021, Trump was booed by part of a crowd who came to see him in Houston, Texas, after he said he had received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the initial vaccine.

Speaking at a rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, last month, Trump said, “I will not give a dime to a school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate.” Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, later told Newsweek that the former president was “talking about COVID vaccines in addition to masks in the same breath.”

