Jobs in China: Efforts to raise incomes and social status of much-needed skilled workers in two sessions amid high-tech dynamics





Facing a pressing shortage of high-skilled talent, China needs to boost the income level and social status of its skilled workers, delegates at the current two sessions suggested, as part of efforts to move up the value chain industrial. High-skilled workers play an indispensable role in driving the country's technological innovation and realizing the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, said Chen Dawei, deputy of the National People's Congress (NPC), according to the newspaper. public The Paper on Thursday. Currently, long-standing issues related to low income and benefits for highly skilled talent have weakened societal recognition of skill-based positions to some extent, thereby hindering the training of skilled workers.

As civil service positions are becoming more and more attractive to highly educated job seekers, and as new industries such as food delivery and ride-hailing services attract less-educated young people, many are disinclined to pursue careers in manual labor, Chen added. Data indicates a steady decline in the percentage of workers within the employed population in China. Chen Dawei This has led to a high degree of job switching among skilled workers and a breakdown in skills transmission, said Chen, production manager for a chemical company in Anhui province. Data indicates a steady decline in the percentage of workers within China's employed population, sparking even greater concern about the proportion of highly skilled talent. China suffers from a severe shortage of skilled technicians, with this group accounting for 26 percent of the total workforce, according to official statistics. This challenges the world's second-largest economy's aspiration to develop a quality workforce and strengthen its high-tech manufacturing sector. 11:04 a.m. Why so many young Chinese choose to become full-time children and work for their parents Why so many young Chinese choose to become full-time children and work for their parents Nearly 30 million jobs in the manufacturing sector are expected to remain unoccupied by 2025, accounting for almost half of all jobs in the sector, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. Chen called for improving the social and political status of skilled workers by integrating the group into the expert teams of Communist Party committees within companies, as well as operational and management decision-making processes. China should also introduce fixed subsidies for technicians based on their job titles and skills to encourage the development of highly skilled talent among workers, while providing incentives such as annual salaries and stock options similar to senior executive standards. He further called for efforts to address challenges faced by skilled workers, such as housing, their hukou household registration document which controls access to public services based on the holder's place of birth and l education of children. Artisans are the cornerstone and backbone of our Chinese nation Xi Jinping NPC Deputy Jia Liang, who is also a skilled technician, said the criteria for selecting recipients of honorary titles such as model workers and national craftsmanship should favor highly qualified personnel. Vocational school teachers are also expected to be considered for these honors, which aim to encourage more highly qualified talent from businesses to join the ranks. Vocational education in China, he added. President Xi Jinping stressed the need to expand vocational education and improve the treatment of skilled workers in a meeting with NPC delegates from Jiangsu Province Tuesday. Artisans are the cornerstone and backbone of our Chinese nation, he said. It is necessary to train batches of front-line artisans.

