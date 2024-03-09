Civil society groups submit objection memorandum highlighting president's ethics





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (AFP/BAY ISMOYO) A civil society GROUP member of the intellectual and moral movement, the Milestone Unity Movement for the Archipelago (Topgun), submitted an official letter to the MPR RI and DPR RI regarding the Minderheid memo on violations of presidential ethics during the 2024 election. In a statement quoted on Saturday (9/3), Topgun PIC, Judith J. Dipodiputro, said that several important points were conveyed in the objection note on Monday (5/3). First, the basis is that a president with good ethics must know and be able to differentiate between what he has the right to do and what is right to do. Secondly, this note of objection is in the interest of the nation and the state and avoids any setback. Third, encourage the MPR RI and the DPR RI as well as all parties that have the power to put an end to all forms of alleged violations of ethics and norms committed by the President as head of state and leader of the government. The note of objection was made as a form of concern and also as an opinion based on the results of reflection by paying attention to and absorbing public opinion, especially that of academics. Also read: Proposed separate simultaneous elections could be an option “Furthermore, professors, intellectuals, religious figures/leaders, cultural figures and community organization activists felt moved because their sense of justice was disturbed when they saw and participated in the process of general elections in 2024,” he explained. Judith added that the objection note submitted was not limited to a question of victory or defeat and was not just a question of support, but a question of sustainability of the nation and the state in the future. Indeed, the ultimate goal of direct, general, free, secret, honest and fair general elections, as prescribed by the constitution, is to produce a new legitimate government. “The alleged ethics violations committed by the President could affect the legitimacy of the (new) government, so their impact could potentially disrupt the functioning and workings of the government both legally (constitutionally), political, social, economic and on security stability in general,” he said. explain.

“We hope that this note from Minderheid can serve as a contribution and encouragement so that it can be followed by the MPR RI and/or the DPR RI and all their outfits as legitimate representatives of the people in accordance with the applicable constitution, so that it is He hoped that the action, improvement, correction and/or “constitutional restoration be a lesson for all parties so that this does not happen again in the future for the good of our nation and our state,” he added. Topgun is part of civil society which operates in the form of intellectual and moral movements. It is a group of alumni from seven high schools and honorary alumni from the UGM Faculty of Law who are moving and fighting for a better democracy. Topgun consists of KITA Indonesia, Menteng 64 Alumni for Indonesia, Indonesian Women for Democracy and Justice, GU3 PL, Tere Children for Democracy, Officials' Children, K37JAR and Yustisia UGM Alumni. (Z-6)

