Turkish president supports Hamas, calls Israeli government 'today's Nazi'





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out in support of Hamas on Saturday, denouncing claims that the group is a terrorist organization and insisting that his government supports it. No one can make us call Hamas a terrorist organization, Erdogan, 70, insisted during a speech in Istanbul. Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them. Erdogan also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, which began when Hamas launched a deadly terrorist attack on southern Israel on October 7. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his support for Hamas on Saturday. P.A. Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis, he mocked. Erdogan's comments were all the more worrying given that Turkey is a member of NATO. NATO allies widely condemned the Hamas attack and supported Israel, although that support waned as the death toll in Gaza rose. UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the agency was at “risk of death” due to lack of funding. AFP via Getty Images A humanitarian ship bound for Gaza will leave Cyprus this weekend. P.A. A Spanish ship carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, where more than 30,000 people are believed to have died in just five months and more face starvation, will set sail from Cyprus this week. the BBC reported. Yemen's Houthis targeted a U.S. bulk carrier and destroyers in the Gulf of Aden early Saturday, but the attack was thwarted by U.S. and allied forces. U.S. and French forces successfully shot down 15 drones sent by Iran-backed rebels who had been targeting international shipping in the region in support of Hamas since November, according to U.S. Central Command. said in a post on.

The United States dropped another shipment of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza on Saturday morning, dropping more than 41,400 meals and 23,000 bottles of water intended for civilians. Central command said deliveries would continue. Separately, Central Command said Friday's airdrop that killed five people after a parachute failed to open was not abandoned by the United States. Jordan, Egypt, France, the Netherlands and Belgium also delivered food and water via airdrops on Friday. With post wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/09/world-news/turkey-president-back-hamas-calls-israeli-government-todays-nazis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos