PM Modi in Siliguri: Development of North Bengal is essential, close to a solution for our Gorkha brothers | Kolkata News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the development of north Bengal and asserted that the Center was close to finding a solution for its Gorkha siblings. The door to ousting the anti-people TMC from Bengal begins with the Lok Sabha polls, he added. Addressing a public meeting in Siliguri, PM Modi slammed both the Left, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for disenfranchising the people of the region. “First the Left and then the TMC never worked for the people of North Bengal. Their only concern was how to wrest land from the poor. Over the years, the TMC, the Left and the Congress dispossessed North Bengal. They deprived people of development, divided them and society as a whole,” he said. This was the Prime Minister's fourth public meeting in Bengal in the last nine days. Referring to the Gorkhaland issue, PM Modi said, “The BJP is always sensitive to the struggles and challenges faced by our brothers and sisters in Gorkha. The BJP has always strived to address their concerns. We are now on the verge of finding a solution for them. The BJP will continue its efforts to meet your aspirations. Over the years, the hills of North Bengal have witnessed several agitations over the demand for a separate state (Gorkhaland) and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule which grants autonomy to a region populated by tribes. The BJP, which has won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat since 2009, has promised a permanent political solution to the Gorkha problem. However, so far no concrete steps have been taken to meet the major demand of the people of the hills of North Bengal. PM Modi also slammed the TMC government in the state over allegations of corruption and misbehavior of his party leaders. “The TMC government here is not allowing people to connect LPG under the Ujjwala scheme. Yesterday, we reduced the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 100 to make people's lives easier. The Alliance (INDIA) parties oppose free ration for the poor, he said. “The door to oust the anti-people TMC from Bengal will open from the Lok Sabha elections. The lotus must bloom in all LS seats in North Bengal,” Modi added. The corrupt and anti-women TMC government has indulged in corruption in the public distribution system. A state minister is in jail for his involvement in the ration scam. The corrupt and anti-poor TMC government did not allow Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be implemented. They are looting people at every step,” PM Modi said. Prime Minister Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 4,500 crore at a 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit West Bengal' program in Siliguri during his third visit to the state this month. These include several projects for electrification of railway lines which will benefit the people of northern West Bengal and neighboring areas, according to an official statement. also launched a new passenger train service between Siliguri and Radhikapur.

