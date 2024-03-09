Donald Trump meets Viktor Orban, Hungary's autocratic leader





Former President Donald Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday, continuing his support for autocratic world leaders as he seeks re-election to the U.S. presidency.

Orban's trip to the United States also included a stop in Washington, where he gave a speech at the Heritage Foundation, which has close ties to Trump. The appearance took place Thursday, the same day as President Biden's State of the Union address, which took place at the Capitol, just blocks from the conservative think tanks' headquarters.

This is an extraordinary gesture: a foreign leader visits the United States, including a stop in the nation's capital, without meeting the sitting president and instead meeting with his political rival.

Trump has praised Orban repeatedly over the years, frequently praising what he sees as a leadership strength on the campaign trail. He also welcomed Orban to the White House in 2019, an invitation that the previous two US presidents had deliberately not extended.

Orban has worked to undermine Hungary's key democratic institutions since coming to power in 2010. A self-described proponent of an illiberal Christian democracy, he has championed restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights and immigration while cracking down on the justice system and the country's press. He has also received praise from conservative populists and conservative institutions in the United States, reinterpreting Trump's long-standing slogan and frequently saying “Make Europe Great Again” in his public remarks.

After appearing at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Orban wrote on X that he had discussed in his remarks the common ground for cooperation between conservative forces in Europe and the United States. Support families, fight illegal immigration and defend the sovereignty of our nations, he said.

The Hungarian leader then traveled from Washington to Palm Beach, Fla., to meet Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, in a meeting Friday that displayed some of the symbolism usually reserved for two current world leaders.

The men formally greeted each other on the steps of the estate, posing on a red carpet flanked by American and Hungarian flags.

Inside, with their parties facing each other around long conference tables, the two men met to discuss a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the overriding importance of borders strong and secure to protect the sovereignty of every nation, according to the Trump campaign. There was an evening concert inside the compound, during which Trump took the stage to praise Orban.

There is no one better, smarter or better leader than Viktor Orban, Trump said Friday evening. The former president, in an apparent nod to the autocratic approach of Hungarian leaders, went on to say that Orban is a non-controversial figure because he says: “This is how it's going to be , and that's all. RIGHT? He's the boss. No, he's a great leader.

Orban threw his support behind Trump on X, saying the world needs leaders who are respected and capable of bringing peace. He's one of them! Come back and bring us peace, Mr. President!

President Biden criticized the Trump-Orban meeting on Friday, saying it demonstrated the authoritarian tendencies of his main rivals.

You know [who Trump is] meeting today at Mar-a-Lago? Orban of Hungary, who has been adamant that he doesn't think democracy works, Biden said during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania. He seeks dictatorship… that’s who he meets. I see a future in which we defend democracy, not diminish it.

The president's remarks came a day after he hosted Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during the State of the Union address marking Sweden's joining the NATO alliance. Orban had initially resisted Sweden's attempt to join the alliance as well as the European Union's aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia. He has also maintained close ties with the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite ongoing tensions between Russia and the West following the war.

