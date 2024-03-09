Asif Ali Zardari elected president of Pakistan for the second time | Election news





Pakistani lawmakers vote for the return of Benazir Bhutto's widower after an election marred by fraudulent allegations.

Pakistan People's Party co-chair Asif Ali Zardari won a second term as Pakistan's president, backed by the ruling coalition in a vote by parliament and regional assemblies.

Zardari got 411 votes, while his opponent, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, backed by the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, got 181 votes, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Saturday after counting the votes of national MPs , provincials and senators.

The widower of Pakistan's assassinated first female leader, Benazir Bhutto, Zardari was elected to the largely ceremonial post by the PPP, which formed an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) party after Pakistan's elections. February 8 which were tainted by fraudulent allegations. .

Zardari is expected to be sworn in at a ceremony on Sunday.

Under the terms of the coalition agreement, which also includes a number of smaller parties, PMLN's Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as prime minister on Monday earlier this week.

Khan was jailed and barred from running in elections, with his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party targeted for arrests and censorship, and its members forced to run as independents.

The PTI said a mobile internet outage on polling day and a delay in results were used to cover up nationwide manipulation preventing their victory. The elections were also marred by allegations of vote tampering.

The PTI won more seats than any other party last month, but fell far short of the majority needed to govern, paving the way for the alliance between the PMLN and the PPP.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said Zardari's election was unconstitutional.

The party now defends the allocation of seats reserved for women and minorities in the Assembly.

Zardari, 68, previously rose to the post of president in 2008 after a sympathy vote following the shooting and bombing of Benazir Bhutto while campaigning for re-election.

While president, a role he held until 2013, he reduced the powers of the presidency.

Pakistan's presidency was once powerful, but it was reduced to that of a figurehead in 2010 after Zardari made a constitutional amendment.

During his tenure, he faced challenges ranging from threats from the Taliban to strained relations with the military following the US special forces operation in Pakistan to kill al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Zardari faced corruption allegations and spent more than 11 years in prison, but he has recovered from his various scandals.

In 2009, the New York Times said he had a knack for cleverly dodging his way out of difficult situations he found himself in.

