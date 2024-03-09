Donald Trump reverses himself and questions TikTok ban





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump raised concerns this week about efforts to ban the social media app TikTok, appearing to backtrack from the position he held in 2020, when he threatened to ban it -even the app.

If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee wrote on his social media platform Thursday, referring to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump said he didn't want Facebook[o] better, calling the company a real enemy of the people.

The Republican-controlled House is expected to vote next week on a bill that would ban the video platform, now used by more than 100 million Americans, if its Chinese parent company ByteDance fails to divest its ownership by about six months.

The legislation was approved by a rare 50-0 vote in the House Energy and Commerce Committee this week, despite a last-minute lobbying effort by TikTok that urged users to call legislators' offices in protest.

Lawmakers on both sides worry that TikTok poses a threat to U.S. national security because of its ties to Beijing. They also worry about data privacy given its popularity among young users, many of whom are minors.

If you value your personal freedom and privacy online, if you care about the national security of the Americas at home, and, yes, even if you want TikTok to stay in the United States, this draft law constitutes the only real step toward each of these goals, Rep. » Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Select Committee and one of the authors of the legislation, said this week.

It's unclear why Trump appeared to reconsider his stance on banning TikTok. Some commentators noted that he recently hosted GOP megadonor Jeff Yass, who is a billionaire investor in ByteDance, at his Mar-a-Lago club and sought his support in the presidential race.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), an outspoken critic of China and Trump supporter, said he disagreed with the former president's comments on TikTok.

I'm not a fan of Facebook, but TikTok is a qualitatively different affair. It's a back door for the Chinese Communist Party, Hawley said Friday.

Meanwhile, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), another populist Trump ally in the Senate, said Congress should also focus on broadly regulating tech media companies, rather than excluding them. only one.

I think we should do something for TikTok, but I think we should also do something for Google, Vance added.

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he would sign the bill if it reaches his desk, but first needs approval from both houses of Congress. In the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said similar legislation should be considered, although he did not commit to introducing it during an ABC News interview last month .

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also criticized a possible ban on TikTok, citing concerns about free speech.

If Congress bans TikTok, they will act like the Chinese communists who also banned TikTok, Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Why not just defend the First Amendment?

