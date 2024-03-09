



BEIJING: For the first time in four years, thousands of delegates attending annual meetings of the National Legislative Assembly, China's top political advisory body, did not have to wear masks masks or observe social distancing rules in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, CNN reported.

However, this apparent return to normal also highlights the continued strict controls and increasing lack of transparency in the Political system under the direction of Xi Jinping .

Xi emphasized security, strengthened Communist Party's position control on various aspects, including the annual report “ two sessions ” meetings. The decision to scrap the prime minister's annual news conference, a long-standing tradition, was seen as a move to tighten Xi's control over the official narrative, limiting opportunities to gain insight into the thoughts of other senior officials.

CNN reported that the annual meetings of the national legislature and political advisory body offered a new perspective on persistent controls inside the country, demonstrating Xi's dominance of the political landscape. The decision to scrap the prime minister's news conference, a three-decade-old tradition, was interpreted as a strategic move to consolidate Xi's control over the official narrative.

Although some COVID testing requirements remain, the general atmosphere appears to have returned to pre-pandemic normal. However, this apparent return to routine has also highlighted the increased opacity and control within the political system under Xi's leadership.

The abandonment of the prime minister's news conference, a platform that traditionally offered insight into the thinking of China's nominal number two official, was seen as a deliberate move to limit opportunities for the world's media entire and international observers to have a direct insight into opinions. senior officials. The move reinforced the narrative that Xi is the central figure shaping China's political landscape, with other officials appearing as followers rather than independent voices, as CNN reports.

“The press conference is usually the only channel for a senior Chinese official to have direct communication with the outside world, especially with foreign media,” noted Liu Dongshu, an assistant professor specializing in Chinese politics at the City University of Hong Kong. Removing this channel for the prime minister aligns with Xi's emphasis on centralized control and limited transparency.

Although press conferences are carefully organized, they have always been an opportunity for prime ministers to express their own opinions or deviate from official lines, providing a rare insight into debates among elite leaders. Chinese. The scrapping of the prime minister's press conference reduced opportunities for journalists to directly question officials and limited opportunities for open communication.

The decision to overall shorten the “two sessions,” a measure initially imposed during the pandemic, has further reduced opportunities for journalists to engage with delegates or government officials. The nature of these meetings has also changed, with delegates appearing less willing to share information in the current political climate, according to CNN.

The heavy security measures surrounding political gatherings, typical of the “two sessions” period, reflect a heightened state of vigilance. Facial recognition scanners and strict entry controls have added an extra layer of security, reflecting the government's commitment to maintaining control.

Despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, signs of heightened security were visible throughout Beijing's political center. Security officials maintained a heavy presence in Tiananmen Square, with muzzled police and police dogs monitoring the crowds. Even routine activities, such as commuting and mail delivery, have come under increased scrutiny, illustrating the government's commitment to maintaining tight control during major events.

The decision to eliminate the prime minister's news conference, coupled with heightened security measures, reflects Xi's overarching goal: maintaining control, projecting confidence and minimizing dissent. As economic challenges and potential public frustration mount, authorities remain vigilant against any displays of discontent. Xi's government, having faced large-scale protests in the past, is determined to prevent any disruption of the narrative of stability and control.

While the measures around Tiananmen Square during the “two sessions” were intended to be temporary, uncertainty over a return to open access in the area highlights the lasting influence of Xi's approach to governance. The events of the “two sessions” offer a nuanced view of the situation in China. post-Covid landscape, where masks may be removed, but Xi's strict control remains firmly in place, CNN reported.

