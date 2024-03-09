Congress asks four questions on security situation in Northeast





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an elephant and jeep safari in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Saturday, March 9 morning. In this context, Congress leader and party communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh posted four questions addressed to Modi on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the security situation in the North East region. Here are the questions and the accompanying text: We are happy that the Prime Minister found time, amidst his various travels, to spend today morning at Kaziranga, an iconic national park which owes much to the great interest shown by both Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. But beyond Kaziranga, here are four questions asked to him about the increasingly disturbed situation in different regions of North-East India: 1. On June 19, 2020, during the All-Party Meeting on China, the Prime Minister said that no Chinese soldiers had entered Indian territory. By publicly giving China a high score, the Prime Minister tied his own hands and failed to take steps to restore the status quo after Chinese aggression. Chinese troops continue to deny Indian citizens access to grazing lands and Indian patrols access to strategic locations along the LAC – where they previously had unhindered access. There have been several cases of PLA soldiers kidnapping Indian citizens on Indian soil. In 2022, a BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh himself claimed that the PLA had kidnapped and tortured 19-year-old Miram Taron for ten days. During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Itanagar,@RahulGandhi also met the family of Tapor Pullom, who has been missing since he was allegedly kidnapped by the PLA in 2015. Modiji, bhul gaye kya? Were you lying to people at the time? 2. Manipur has been in a state of near civil war for almost a year now. Hundreds of people have died in widespread violence, thousands have been displaced, communities are at war with each other and the administration has collapsed. The violence continues: two youths from Moreh were beaten up on March 7 and junior commissioned officer (JCO) Konsam Kheda Singh of the Indian Army was kidnapped from his own house in Thoubal district by militants on March 8. Why has the Prime Minister, who usually uses taxpayers' money to campaign across the country, yet to find time to visit Manipur, or even take a call with the Chief Minister and state political parties? Is he waiting for the people of India to buy him a ticket to Imphal? 3. The Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) declared a state of emergency in Eastern Nagaland, threatening to ban any political party from campaigning or contesting elections in the region in protest against the delay in the creation of a border territory of Nagaland. The Konyak Union (KU) and the Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) echoed ENPO's public emergency declaration. On March 8, a large-scale bandh took place across most of eastern Nagaland. Even as the situation becomes increasingly tense and threatens to disrupt the rule of law and democracy in Nagaland, the Union government appears to be lacking in action. This is not a new development: we saw Modi Sarkar overshadowing the political situation in Nagaland with the Naga Accord of 2015, which was not even made public, let alone implemented. What steps is Modi Sarkar taking to defuse the situation brewing in eastern Nagaland today? 4. Three workers working in a stone quarry in Cachar, Assam, in December 2023, were kidnapped by the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF). In mid-February 2024, 10 workers working at the Finboro coal mine in Changlang district on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border were kidnapped by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the United Liberation Front of Independent Assam (ULFA-I). There has been a worrying re-emergence of separatist groups emboldened to disrupt the lives of ordinary people and impose their reign of terror. Faced with this upsurge in violence, why is Modi Sarkar remaining idle?

