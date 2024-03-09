Biden, Trump kick off Georgia general election: live updates





In her rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night, Sen. Katie Britt, Republican of Alabama, shared the story of a Mexican girl who was sex trafficked at age 12 , blaming the current. administration.

President Biden's border policies are a disgrace, she said.

The story, although heartbreaking, was very misleading.

Although Ms. Britt did not name the victim in her speech, she has previously shared the story of a woman who appears to be the same person, based on congressional testimony, press releases and news reports.

This woman, Karla Jacinto Romero, is a Mexican citizen who does not live in the United States and has spoken frequently about her experience of sexual slavery for four years. In 2023, Ms. Jacinto attended an event near the Texas-Mexico border that was also attended by three senators, including Ms. Britt. In a video released shortly after that trip, Ms. Britt spoke about Ms. Jacintos's experiences.

In her speech on Thursday, Ms. Britt spoke about this heartbreaking story as part of a critique of President Biden's border policies, saying we would not be OK with this happening in a third world country. She added that we are in the United States of America and it is high time, in my opinion, to start acting like them.

In fact, as first reported on Friday by independent journalist Jonathan Katz on TikTok, Ms. Jacinto's experiences did not occur in the United States. She testified that she was kidnapped in Mexico City and that her shocking experience of being raped thousands of times took place entirely in Mexico. Additionally, she stated that the kidnapping occurred in 2002 and that she was rescued in 2006. Ms. Jacinto continues to live in Mexico and does not appear to have ever lived in the United States or sought asylum there .

In other words: None of this happened under President Biden's administration, nor does it appear to have anything to do with his policies regarding the U.S. border with Mexico. But that didn't stop the senator in his first term from strongly implying that the president could have stopped that from happening, using rhetoric that seemed calibrated to stoke public fears about immigration.

We know that President Biden didn't just create this border crisis, she said. He invited him.

Ms. Jacinto did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Ms Britt, Sean Ross, backed her speech.

The story Senator Britt told was 100 percent accurate, he said in a statement. And there are more innocent victims than ever before of this kind of disgusting and brutal trafficking perpetrated by the cartels. The Biden administration's policies in this country that the president falsely claims are humane have empowered the cartels and acted as a magnet to attract historic numbers of migrants making the dangerous journey to our border.

He did not immediately respond to a follow-up question about Mr. Biden's direct responsibility for what Ms. Jacinto experienced or whether an anecdote about sex trafficking entirely within another country is linked to politics American border.

