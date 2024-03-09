Boris Johnson eyes political comeback amid Tory turmoil





In a surprising turn of events, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is signaling his desire for a political resurgence, potentially capitalizing on the Conservative Party's disarray and historical parallels with Cincinnatus for a strategic return. Johnson's departure and the current predicament of the Conservative Party have sparked discussions about his return, with strategies such as the “Peter Lilley method” of re-entering Westminster being considered. Historians' comparison of Boris Johnson to Cincinnatus reveals a deeper narrative of political redemption and comeback. Johnson's resignation in June 2023, amid the “Partygate” scandal and subsequent weak conservative poll numbers, has not dampened speculation about his return. This situation is further fueled by the Conservative Party's need for a charismatic leader to regain lost ground, as evidenced by targeted polls and the party's reaction to recent budget presentations. Strategic return considerations The potential for Johnson's return depends on a series of tactical moves, including securing a safe Conservative seat through the sudden resignation of a sitting MP. This strategy, coupled with Johnson's cautious positioning after his resignation, underscores calculated efforts to facilitate his return. However, the challenge is to secure a constituency benefitting from a supportive local association and an incumbent willing to step aside, amid a wider landscape of conservative MPs facing uncertain re-election prospects. The prospect of Boris Johnson's return sparks mixed reactions within the Conservative Party and among the electorate. While some view his charismatic campaigning ability as essential to the conservative renaissance, others remain skeptical due to the lingering effects of the “Partygate” scandal. The ultimate success of Johnson's potential comeback will depend on managing the complex dynamics of party politics, public perception and the strategic alignment of political and personal ambitions. As discussions over Boris Johnson's political future continue, the unfolding scenario presents a complex interplay between ambition, strategy and party loyalty. Whether Johnson will succeed in orchestrating a return to power and leading the Conservative Party to electoral success remains a central point of intrigue and speculation in British politics.

