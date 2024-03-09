Politics
Lok Sabha 2024 | At Siliguri rally, PM Narendra Modi leads dynasty coup at Congress, Trinamul
With dynasty on his lips, Narendra Modi intensified his attacks on the Trinamul and the Congress by trolling the Gandhi and Banerjee families during his rally speech at Vijay Sankalp in north Bengal on Saturday.
Trinamul worries about the nephew. Congress leaders must defend the interests of the sons and daughters of the royal dynasty. The Left needs to find a balance between the two, Modi said. They don't worry about your children's future.
Saturday's public meeting at Kawakhali, about 10 km from Siliguri town, was Modi's fourth visit to the state since early March, before the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were announced.
In the three meetings he had attended earlier in south Bengal, in Arambagh, Krishnagar and Barasat, Modi had focused on allegations of corruption within the Trinamul base and his interference in the implementation of centrally sponsored projects in Bengal.
Today's rally was the first time Modi made personal references, but without mentioning names.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been the most vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government over the past decade and was even expelled from the Lok Sabha. His status as a deputy was restored following an intervention by the Supreme Court. On the other hand, All-India General Secretary and Trinamul Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by central agencies in connection with coal scam and was also summoned in connection of the teacher recruitment scam.
I don't need to leave behind a bank balance, cars and bungalows, said Modi, around whom the BJP has launched a national campaign for the family. When I see people residing in pucca houses with all amenities, it gives me the most satisfaction.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won seven of the eight seats in the region, helping the party secure 18 seats, its highest tally so far for the state. Although the party failed to repeat the performance in the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP is expecting a repeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Bengal's 42 seats are crucial for the BJP to cross the 400-seat mark alongside its NDA allies.
Of the 20 seats in Bengal for which the BJP announced its candidates, only one sitting MP, John Barla, was replaced by BJP MP Manoj Tigga. Candidates for the other three BJP-held seats Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Raigunj are yet to be announced. It is possible that the two outgoing deputies will be changed this time.
Like his previous public meetings, Modi also raised the issue of Sandeshkhali.
The whole country is talking about what happened in Sandeshkhali. Committing atrocities against women, robbing the poor of their hard-earned money, this is what the Trinamul extortionists did. Neither the Left nor the Trinamul cared about the people of North Bengal and their needs. Only the BJP took care of it, Modi said.
On Sunday, Mamata Banerjee will hold the microphone at the Jonogorjon (Public Uproar) rally at the Kolkata Brigade Parade Ground, from where she will launch the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and counter Modi's campaign against the Trinamul . The Bengal Chief Minister may also announce the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
Modi also unveiled a list of centrally sponsored projects which he said the Trinamul government had prevented from being implemented in Bengal.
Abhijit Ganguly, the former Calcutta High Court judge who had ordered probes by central agencies into several corruption cases, was present at Modi's rally in Siliguri.
