Nothing redeemable about him: Robert De Niro says he would never play Donald Trump | Robert de Niro





He has played gangsters, murderers, vigilantes and psychopaths. But the one person Robert De Niro called too irredeemable to play? Donald Trump.

The outspoken Hollywood actor explained why he wouldn't want Trump to become president again during an appearance on chat show Real Time With Bill Maher, in which he urged voters to vote for Joe Biden.

In the end, it's Biden versus Trump. We want to live in a world in which we want to live and enjoy life, or live in a nightmare, De Niro said. Vote for Trump and you will live a nightmare, vote for Biden and we will return to normal.

He continued: I just don't want to feel the way I felt, and a lot of us did, after the 2016 election, where we couldn't believe it happened. This guy is a real monster.

De Niro later said he would never play Trump.

I would never play him as an actor because I don't see anything good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. There's nothing redeemable about him, De Niro said.

Trump is the final leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination after Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador, announced she was withdrawing from the race on Wednesday.

De Niro has frequently criticized Trump in the past, using his speech at the Gotham Awards in December to speak out against him. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he is maintaining the pace of his current campaign of retaliation, he said. Trump responded on Truth Social by calling the two-time Oscar winner a total loser whose acting skills have declined significantly.

De Niro is nominated for best supporting actor at this year's Academy Awards for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon, in which he plays a cattle rancher who orchestrates the murders of wealthy individuals from the Osage tribe.

