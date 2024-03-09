Donald Trump and Joe Biden hold dueling rallies in Georgia





ATLANTA President Biden and former President Donald Trump will campaign 70 miles apart Saturday night, seeking to woo supporters in the crucial state in the opening salvos of the general election rematch.

The duels underscore the key role that Georgia, which holds its primary Tuesday, will play in November, after Biden beat Trump in the state by fewer than 12,000 votes in the 2020 election. Trump won the state outright in 2016 , beating Hillary Clinton by five percentage points.

Biden will rally voters in Atlanta, while Trump will hold his event in Rome, a northwest Georgia city that is part of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greenes' (R-Ga.) district. The visits come two days after Biden delivered a fiery State of the Union address, during which he attacked Trump, though not directly by name, for threatening individual rights, freedom and democracy.

At the Bidens event, he will receive a joint endorsement from three political action committees AAPI Victory Fund, The Collective PAC and Latino Victory Fund and a commitment from the groups to spend $30 million to mobilize Black, Latino, Asian-American and Pacific Islander. .

Biden launches series of events to capitalize on State of the Union

Given that voters of color made up a very large share of Biden's vote in 2020, particularly in key states, Democrats' ability to motivate and mobilize these coalitions could be decisive in November, said Shekar Narasimhan, president of the AAPI Victory Fund.

That's the ball game for Democrats, he said. Even in states where the population is majority white, the margins are so slim that, for example, getting the Hmong vote in Wisconsin can be critical to winning elections.

After reviewing recent election data and population statistics, the groups decided to focus their combined efforts on three key states: Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.

One of the main obstacles the groups hope to overcome is the feeling that another Biden versus Trump presidential race is a sign of stagnation in the country.

We really need to tell our communities that a lot has changed in the last four years, Narasimhan said. And in this change, there is opportunity.

As Biden focuses his speech Saturday on appealing to communities of color, Trump is expected to attack Biden over his immigration policies, more than a week after the two men traveled to different parts of the southern border to make their speech on border security.

Analysis: Here comes the general elections — Long, negative and fraught with consequences

The killing of Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student, allegedly carried out by a Venezuelan migrant who entered the country illegally in 2022, has rallied Republicans, who cited her death to criticize the historic number of arrests since the entry into Biden's office in 2021 and to present migrants as dangerous. . Before Biden's State of the Union address, Greene presented Biden with a pin with Riley's name on it.

As Greene heckled Biden during the speech to say her name, Biden held up the pin and said Riley was killed by an illegal, but then asked: How many thousands of people are killed by legals? (Experts say there is little evidence that undocumented immigrants commit more crimes, and federal data shows that most people arrested at the border have no criminal convictions.)

During the speech, Biden offered condolences to Riley's family and called on Congress to pass a bipartisan border security bill that died in the Senate, amid widespread opposition from the Republican Party led by Trump.

We welcome another opportunity for President Trump to confront Joe Biden and compare his strong record of securing the border and protecting Americans with Biden's open border policies that led to the tragic death of Laken Riley in Georgia, Trump campaign. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. Today, Georgia will see the difference between a strong, focused and enthusiastic leader and a weak, incompetent and crooked career politician.

Biden's trip to Georgia is part of his post-State of the Union tour of battleground states, which began Friday in Pennsylvania. Next week he will travel to New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Our freedoms are actually on the ballot in November, Biden said at a rally in suburban Philadelphia. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are trying to take away our freedoms. This is not an exaggeration. We won't let him.

Biden's campaign also announced the launch of a $30 million advertising campaign as part of the transition to the general election. In the first ad, released Saturday, the president directly confronts concerns about his age. The ad shows Biden speaking to the camera as he compares his record with Trump's.

Look, I'm not a young man, Biden says at the start of the 60-second ad. It's no secret, but here's the thing: I understand how to get things done for the American people.

The Trump campaign addressed the age issue by releasing an ad called Not a Young Guy, which featured videos of Biden tripping or falling.

A Fox News poll in January found that in a matchup between Biden and Trump, 51% of registered voters in Georgia said they would vote for Trump, while 43% said they would vote for Biden.

Trump's return to the Peach State comes as he faces 13 state charges in connection with his efforts to try to overturn Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County Prosecutor Fani T. Willis (D) opened an investigation more than three years ago after leaked audio of a January 2021 call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), in which Trump said he wanted to find the votes to overturn his 2020 defeat.

Trump was indicted in August, alongside several of his allies, and he was booked into the Fulton County Jail. The sheriff's office released a photo of Trump that day, an iconic image adopted by his campaign, supporters and fundraisers, as the former president seeks to portray himself as a victim of a militarized justice system .

It is unclear, however, when the Georgia election interference case will go to trial. Willis is under scrutiny for having a romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor on the case, Nathan Wade. A judge is considering whether the relationship created a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest and whether Willis and his office should be removed from the case. He is expected to make a decision by Friday.

LeVine reported from Rome, Georgia. Toluse Olorunnipa in Atlanta contributed to this report.

