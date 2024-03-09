TNI Commander Accompanies Jokowi to Review Simulation of Aid Sending by Air





Jakarta – Commander of the TNI TNI General Agus Subiyanto accompanying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a working visit to Iswahjudi Air Base, Magetan. Indonesian Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto was also present. In a statement from the TNI Information Center (Puspen), Jokowi had the opportunity to directly observe the implementation of the logistics drop demonstration. goods delivery system (CDS) on Friday (8/3/2024). Logistics deployment was demonstrated with drop zone around track Iswahjudi Air Base. This CDS drop involved nine Indonesian Air Force aircraft, namely six C 130 Hercules aircraft with tail number A-1316, A-1323, A-1330, A-1339, A-1344, A-1326 of Air Squadron 31 and Air Squadron 32. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The logistics demonstration was a simulation of sending aid to Gaza, Palestine, by air (doc. Puspen TNI) Additionally, one CN 295 A-2902 aircraft from Air Squadron 2 and two Cassa aircraft from Air Squadron 4 with tail numbers A-2116 and A-2112 were deployed. On this occasion, a Cassa 212 aircraft from the Indonesian Navy and an MI-17 and Bell 412 helicopter belonging to the Indonesian Army were also involved. Jokowi said the logistics demonstration was a simulation of sending aid to Gaza, Palestine, by plane. Indonesia is one of the countries that had the opportunity to provide assistance to Gaza. “We saw a protest earlier drop “We will immediately provide assistance to Gaza because Indonesia is one of the countries that has the possibility of being able to provide assistance to Gaza, to the Palestinian people, by air because by land it is already difficult,” he said. Jokowi said. He was quite satisfied with the simulation carried out. This simulation is a preparation for Indonesia's steps to send aid to Gaza by air. “Earlier we first tried to see what it would look like using a Hercules aircraft and we will immediately bring aid to Gaza and drop it from the air using our Hercules aircraft. This was simulated and I see the results are good,” Jokowi said. . Jokowi also reviewed the readiness of combat aircraft at Iswahjudi Air Base (TNI Puspen Dock). Not only did he witness a demonstration of the CDS airdrop, but during his visit, the President of the Republic of Indonesia also had the opportunity to check the readiness of the combat aircraft at the Indonesian Air Base. Iswahjudi, both F-16 C/D, F-16 AM/BM aircraft and T-50i Golden Eagle. Present during the President's working visit were Chief of Air Staff (KSAU), Marshal TNI Fadjar Prasetyo, Pangkoopsudnas Marsdya TNI Tedi Rizalihadi S and key officials from the headquarters. (jbr/dhn)

