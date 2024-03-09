Politics
MPs want Boris to hold another EU referendum on the same day as the general election – but this time to see if Britain should leave the ECHR
- Former Conservative vice-president Brendan Clarke-Smith leads 'Super Thursday' plan
- Key backers include former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost.
- Supporters of double voting say it would increase turnout and save conservatives
Holding a referendum to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) on the same day as the general election is the only way to stave off the threat from Britain's Reform Party, MPs and peers have said.
And Boris Johnson is set to lead the referendum campaign to “take on” Nigel Farage, according to plans put forward by a powerful Conservative faction.
The idea of a double “Super Thursday” vote is gaining ground after being developed by the influential group of “New Conservative” MPs as a last-ditch attempt to save their party.
The plan was led by former Conservative vice-president Brendan Clarke-Smith and key backers are believed to include former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost.
The joint plan for a referendum and elections is presented as the only way to avoid an electoral wipeout of the conservatives.
The calculation is that the Reformed electoral base, probably in favor of a withdrawal from the ECHR, would know that a “yes” vote would only be implemented by the Conservative Party, whose manifesto would specify that, if re-elected, it would respect the will of the Conservative Party. people.
“One would assume that everyone who voted for the Reformists should vote to leave the ECHR,” said one MP. “Then you want to see it implemented. A referendum would also give us the power to take it through the Lords.
Supporters of a double vote say it would increase turnout and be a “good point of contention” with Labor.
They say the referendum campaign should go hand in hand with a commitment to reform the human rights law, another commitment that should be included in the manifesto.
Mr Johnson is not believed to be involved in the MPs' proposals and his spokesperson declined to comment.
Supporters of the plan are said to include former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost.
