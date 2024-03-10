Politics
Turkey ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit (Erdogan)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — Archive photo.
Turkey is ready to host a peace summit between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday after his talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.
NATO member Turkey has positioned itself as a potential mediator between Moscow and kyiv since Russia launched its invasion more than two years ago.
Erdogan's proposal comes as Ukraine faces growing pressure on the front line, where it has lost ground to Moscow in recent months due to aid blockages from its Western allies.
“We are ready to host a peace summit where Russia is also present,” Erdogan said at a news conference alongside the Ukrainian leader.
“While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue our work to end the war with a just peace based on negotiations,” Erdogan said.
Zelensky has rejected the idea of negotiating directly with Russia, arguing that Ukraine and Western leaders must define peace on their own terms.
He indicated that there would soon be a peace summit in Switzerland, where kyiv would promote its own “peace formula”, but excluded Russia's participation.
“We don't see how to invite people who block, destroy and kill everything. We want to achieve results,” Zelensky said.
He called negotiations with Erdogan “productive” and thanked Turkey for its efforts to mediate on Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea and on prisoner exchanges.
Ankara has sought to maintain good relations with Moscow and kyiv, helping the two sign a now-closed deal to ensure the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea in July 2022.
Erdogan said he and Zelensky discussed issues of port security, Black Sea navigation security, prisoner exchanges and food security, and shared the same opinions.
“We are not desperate,” he said.
“We believe that Turkey can offer certain opportunities thanks to its position.”
Turkey hosted ceasefire talks between kyiv and Moscow that failed in the first weeks of the war and wants to restart them.
Its strategic location on the Black Sea and its control of the Bosphorus Strait give it a unique military, political and economic role in the conflict.
In July 2022, Ankara and the United Nations negotiated the Black Sea Grains Agreement, the most important diplomatic agreement concluded so far between Kyiv and Moscow.
Moscow abandoned the initiative – which allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural exports across the mine-laden Black Sea – a year later, complaining that the conditions were unfair.
Since the deal collapsed, kyiv has used an alternative sea route along the coastline to avoid disputed international waters.
Turkey has been pushing for a deal to ensure goods can safely navigate these waters again.
Turkey's Western allies have expressed concern over its relations with Moscow. Ankara depends on Russian energy and has come under scrutiny as Russia seeks to avoid Western trade restrictions.
The United States has sanctioned several Turkish companies for helping Russia purchase goods that could be used by its armed forces.
The Erdogan-Zelensky meeting comes a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at a diplomatic forum in Antalya.
President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to visit Turkey last month but postponed his trip, according to Turkish and Russian media citing diplomatic sources.
The Kremlin announced it was postponing the visit, but gave no date.
Russia and Ukraine both accused each other on Friday of killing civilians in drone strikes deep behind enemy lines.
A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod killed two people, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
In Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attack on the town of Vovchansk killed a man and a woman in a car, regional head Oleg Sinegubov said.
