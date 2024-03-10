Watch Biden mock his age and denounce Trump





In a new presidential campaign ad, President Joe Biden looks straight into the camera and immediately addresses the elephant in the room: his age.

Look, I'm not a young man, it's no secret, says the 81-year-old. But here I am, I understand how to get things done for the American people.

The ad is the first in a six-week, $30 million ad campaign run by the Biden campaign ahead of the November election. The president's age has become a major talking point, even more so than that of the Republican front-runner, 77-year-old former President Donald Trump. In 2021, Biden was the oldest president to be sworn in, breaking the record set by Trump before him.

In addition to addressing his age, Biden, in the rest of the ad, touts his record on health care, the economy, infrastructure, climate change and abortion rights.

The president claims to have led the country through the COVID crisis (the pandemic began during Trump's presidency and the first vaccine was approved for emergency use in December 2020, after Biden's election but before his inauguration ).

Biden proclaims that the United States has the strongest economy in the world (it held first place from 1960 to 2023, according to Forbes). He points out that he signed a law that includes provisions to reduce prescription drug prices and cap insulin prices for seniors with diabetes (this was for Medicare patients, some pharmaceutical companies have also followed suit).

He adds that during his presidency, Congress passed a major infrastructure bill after Trump's failure, and also mentions the passage of the largest law in history to combat climate change.

Finally, Biden accuses Trump of depriving women of their freedom to choose. It was the United States Supreme Court, which includes three conservative justices appointed by Trump, which did so in 2022 by overturning the previous Roe v. Wade. Trump took credit for this in 2023, saying on his social media platform, Truth Social: I was able to kill Roe v. Wade.

Biden says in his ad: I am determined to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land.

Donald Trump believes that the president's job is to take care of Donald Trump. “I believe the president's job is to fight for you, the American people, and that's what I'm doing,” Biden continued.

Biden also ends the ad by making fun of his age. In one excerpt, he jokes with a laugh: Look, I'm very young, energetic and handsome. Why am I doing this?

The Trump campaign has released its own ads, including one in April 2023 painting a chilling picture of immigration, wars, violent crime, inflation and more under Joe Biden's America.

Put America, the middle class, first, and put the globalists, the elitists and the corrupt in their place. Bring back the pride of the American dream, so the world won't bother us, the Trump campaign ad said. Make America Great Again for Us.

Another pro-Trump ad this week, released by the MAGA Inc. super PAC that supports him, questions Biden's age and abilities, questioning whether the president can even survive until 2029. A spokesperson Biden campaign manager Ammar Moussa told NBC News in a statement that the ad was “a sick and deranged stunt from a broke and struggling campaign.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6899221/biden-age-joke-new-ad-campaign-presidential-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos