Donald Trump upsets his supporters three times in 48 hours





Former President Donald Trump upset his supporters in three separate social media posts in 48 hours, ranging from reprimanding President Joe Biden's claims about the COVID-19 vaccine, opposing the TikTok ban and complimenting Sen. Katie Britt for her response to Biden's health. the address of the union (SOTU).

Taking credit for the COVID-19 vaccine

During Biden's SOTU speech Thursday night, Trump, who will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in November, criticized him on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In one post, Trump quoted Biden about the COVID-19 vaccine, then took credit for speeding up the vaccine's introduction amid the pandemic.

“'The pandemic no longer controls our lives. The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat cancer – Turning setback into payback!' You're welcome, JOE, NINE MONTHS APPROVAL TIME AGAINST THE 12 YEARS IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!” the former president wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

Trump's message sparked backlash on X, formerly Twitter. Many Republicans have opposed the COVID-19 vaccine and federal vaccine mandates implemented under the Biden administration.

“The amount of anger I feel about this cannot be quantified in words,” Tracy Beanz, editor-in-chief of the conservative media outlet UncoverDC, wrote Friday.

“Almost everything that makes you angry about the government's authoritarian response to the pandemic started with the Trump administration,” wrote commentator Matt Kibbe. “Reminder: Biden simply doubled down on the same policies.”

Ryan Matta, a personality on the conservative streaming site Rumble, wrote: “@realDonaldTrump will be wearing the @pfizer hat at his next rally! WTF is wrong with this man? Who the hell would say this shit! We all have friends, family and children, we know who we are being murdered by these vaccines!”

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an election night party at Mar-a-Lago March 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump upset his supporters in three separate social media posts in 48 hours. Former President Donald Trump speaks during an election night party at Mar-a-Lago March 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump upset his supporters in three separate social media posts in 48 hours. Win McNamee/Getty Images against TikTok ban

Late Thursday evening, Trump posted on Truth Social about TikTok, a social media platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance, as TikTok claims the bill would amount to a ban.

“If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their revenue. I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last election, to do better. They are a real enemy of the people!” he wrote.

Members of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party introduced a bill this week, which was passed by a bipartisan vote of 50-0 by the committee. Energy and Commerce, which would “encourage divestment from TikTok” by excluding it from mobile app stores in the United States and establishing executive powers to similarly target social media companies controlled by a “foreign adversary”.

Trump appeared to change his mind on TikTok, considering that as president in August 2020, he issued an executive order ordering ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets and destroy all data within 90 days.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote on X on Friday: “This is a big mistake on the part of the Trump campaign: Trump claims that banning TikTok would only help the enemy Facebook.”

Igor Bobic, senior politics reporter at HuffPost, wrote via X on Friday that Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, disagreed with Trump's comments.

“I'm not a fan of Facebook but TikTok is a qualitatively different thing. It's a back door for the Chinese Communist Party,” Hawley told Bobic.

Steve Bannon, a conservative media personality and former Trump White House chief strategist, wrote on Gettr on Saturday about Trump's new TikTok stance: “Simple: Yass Coin.”

Bannon was referring to billionaire Jeff Yass, who owns a $33 billion stake in Bytedance. Last week, Trump spoke at the Club for Growth retreat where he called Yass “fantastic,” although the billionaire has criticized Trump in the past.

Congratulations to Senator Katie Britt

The former president also received some criticism for his response to Sen. Katie Britt's attack on Biden's SOTU speech. The Alabama Republican criticized Biden's border security policies and called the president a “faltering and diminished leader” in a video that was widely mocked.

Trump posted Thursday evening: “Katie Britt was a GREAT contrast to an angry and obviously very disturbed “president.” She was compassionate and caring, especially regarding women and women's issues. His conversation on migrant crime was powerful and insightful. Great job Katie!”

“I thought she was horrible! And I'm on your side,” Truth Social user @MaryUSAfan1776 responded to Trump's post.

User @Kjkj629 wrote: “It was actually quite embarrassing… His speech was okay… but his delivery was terrible.”

In response to Trump's post, user @insidetrackcoach commented: “Totally disagree. We didn't need a bedtime story. We should have cried out for solutions. [sic], explained the bs bills, and hit hard on the fact that the border could have been closed by an executive order. The Republican rebuttal was void. »

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

