Politics
Xi Jinping's tech push steals the spotlight in China's two sessions as Li Qiang scales back his presence
The AI gap between China and the United States is widening: we are all very worried
The AI gap between China and the United States is widening: we are all very worried
Xi's instructions at the annual parliamentary meetings, known as the Two Sessions, made headlines across the mainland and dominated national prime-time television news for days.
The comments are seen as the most important policy direction to emerge from the two sessions so far, especially as Chinese Premier Li Qiang's No. 2 official appears to be scaling back his office's role in diplomacy and public discourse , which some see as a sign of humility and loyalty to Xi.
Xie Maosong, a senior researcher at the National Institute of Strategic Studies at Tsinghua University, said Xi's roundtables had become the most important window during the two sessions to understand China's direction, the highest leader having spoken three times about technological development objectives. .
Xie added that Beijing's top leaders had reached a consensus to make breakthroughs in critical technologies the most important determining factor in China's long-term economic and military competition with the United States.
All leaders know that China cannot be like South Korea or Japan, relying on the United States to provide basic civilian and military technologies, he said.
According to Xie, Xi hoped to see China consolidate its lead in electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar cells while continuing research in revolutionary fields such as quantum technology and accelerating energy research and development. emerging hydrogen, new materials, pharmaceutical and domestic commercial products. linings.
Two sessions in China: Xi asks scientists to fight the technological battle well
Two sessions in China: Xi asks scientists to fight the technological battle well
Brian Wong, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Hong Kong, said China must be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of its unique system and selectively learn from the American model to prevail in the technology marathon.
He said China's system had unique advantages, including the ability to quickly deploy large amounts of capital to winning industries chosen by the state.
He added that China has an incredibly compliant and adaptive private sector that does not object too much to state regulations, while the Chinese have large economies, which is very different from that of the United States. .
But he warned that given the long-standing low productivity and efficiency of China's state-owned enterprises, Beijing needed to let the private sector have more say in how resources should be allocated and what innovations the market values .
This will be more conducive to realizing a high-tech consumption-oriented economy.
Hong Kong-based military expert Liang Guoliang said the PLA's strategic support force was a major growth point for new quality combat capabilities ordered by Xi.
China launched its military reform with the vision of winning the next smart war, Liang said, referring to the use of AI and robotics in military conflicts and intelligence.
But there is still enormous room for development. I believe that only a small part of China's military forces have achieved the capability of joint operations. Much remains to be done in this regard.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3254801/xi-jinpings-hi-tech-push-steals-spotlight-chinas-two-sessions-li-qiang-scales-back-presence
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping's tech push steals the spotlight in China's two sessions as Li Qiang scales back his presence
- Turkey's March local elections will be Erdogan's last
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says she was the victim of cruel bullying and abuse during her pregnancy
- HONOR pioneers foldable and AI technology at MWC 2024
- Jane Seymour, 73, denounces ageism in Hollywood
- Orchard Park is heading to the state finals for boys hockey
- Salma Hayek Barely Contains Herself in Silky Black Dress and Lace Bra Photos
- Elon's International Women's Day panelists encourage inclusion, support
- Wife of Harry Potter star Michael Gambon inherits $1.5 million fortune
- Instantiate large numbers of cloud workstations
- Celebrate International Women's Day: meet Theresa Johnson
- earthquake | A mild earthquake hits Nepal; No damage or loss of life was reported: official