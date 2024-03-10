Xi Jinping's tech push steals the spotlight in China's two sessions as Li Qiang scales back his presence

He then participated in an exchange with the APN delegation of People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police on Thursday. Xi, who is also China's top military commander, called on military representatives to integrate high-tech development with the PLA's warfighting capability to comprehensively improve strategic capabilities in emerging areas.

The AI ​​gap between China and the United States is widening: we are all very worried

Xi's instructions at the annual parliamentary meetings, known as the Two Sessions, made headlines across the mainland and dominated national prime-time television news for days.

The comments are seen as the most important policy direction to emerge from the two sessions so far, especially as Chinese Premier Li Qiang's No. 2 official appears to be scaling back his office's role in diplomacy and public discourse , which some see as a sign of humility and loyalty to Xi.

In a move that departs from decades of tradition, it was announced Monday that Li will not meet journalists at the close of this year's NPC session.

Xie Maosong, a senior researcher at the National Institute of Strategic Studies at Tsinghua University, said Xi's roundtables had become the most important window during the two sessions to understand China's direction, the highest leader having spoken three times about technological development objectives. .

Li Qiang and others' government activity report press conferences of ministers these are just tactical details to achieve his goals, he said. The delivery of the annual work report of the prime ministers and the press conferences with senior officials, including the ministers of foreign Affairs commerce and finance, are among the most watched events of the two sessions.

Xie added that Beijing's top leaders had reached a consensus to make breakthroughs in critical technologies the most important determining factor in China's long-term economic and military competition with the United States.

All leaders know that China cannot be like South Korea or Japan, relying on the United States to provide basic civilian and military technologies, he said.

According to Xie, Xi hoped to see China consolidate its lead in electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar cells while continuing research in revolutionary fields such as quantum technology and accelerating energy research and development. emerging hydrogen, new materials, pharmaceutical and domestic commercial products. linings.

Two sessions in China: Xi asks scientists to fight the technological battle well

Brian Wong, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Hong Kong, said China must be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of its unique system and selectively learn from the American model to prevail in the technology marathon.

He said China's system had unique advantages, including the ability to quickly deploy large amounts of capital to winning industries chosen by the state.

He added that China has an incredibly compliant and adaptive private sector that does not object too much to state regulations, while the Chinese have large economies, which is very different from that of the United States. .

But he warned that given the long-standing low productivity and efficiency of China's state-owned enterprises, Beijing needed to let the private sector have more say in how resources should be allocated and what innovations the market values .

This will be more conducive to realizing a high-tech consumption-oriented economy.

Hong Kong-based military expert Liang Guoliang said the PLA's strategic support force was a major growth point for new quality combat capabilities ordered by Xi.

China launched its military reform with the vision of winning the next smart war, Liang said, referring to the use of AI and robotics in military conflicts and intelligence.

But there is still enormous room for development. I believe that only a small part of China's military forces have achieved the capability of joint operations. Much remains to be done in this regard.