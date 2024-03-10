Politics
China pursues aggressive growth to avoid devastating slowdown: government aims to 'transform' economy
China has implemented a series of ambitious reforms to its economy in a bid to boost growth amid a crisis. slide in the real estate market and weak spending essentially economic growth of “around 5%” this year.
“Achieving 5% growth will be a challenge,” Elaine Dezenski, senior director and director of the Center on Economic and Financial Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.
“Chinese financial data is increasingly unreliable, so even economic information announced after the fact is often dubious,” she said. “Unemployment in China has proven a significant problem for Beijing, reaching a record rate of 21.3% for individuals aged 16 to 24, forcing the government to suspend the registers and change the way it records unemployment. youth unemployment.”
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, China's second most powerful leader after President Xi Jinping, presented a work report at the annual meeting of the National People's Congress on Tuesday, outlining a number of reforms the government was considering to implement.
GOP REPRESENTATIVE SOUNDS ALARM ON CHINA'S GROWING INFLUENCE IN CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA
“We should not losing sight of worst-case scenarios“, Mr. Li announced at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square. “We must continue the transformation of the growth model, make structural adjustments, improve quality and improve performance. “
China achieved growth of 5.2% last year, surprising analysts. Growth has come in uneven spurts, indicating structural weaknesses in the economy and prompting government action until 2024.
Li acknowledged that the target would prove difficult to achieve, but remained optimistic about the need for a “proactive” stance and “cautious” policy. The reforms would aim to “boost employment and income and prevent and defuse risks”.
AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER EXPRESSES CONCERNS ABOUT SOUTH CHINA SEA DISPUTES AT SOUTHEAST ASIA SUMMIT
Officials admitted that the China's economy faces significant resistancebut achieving 5% growth by the end of the year has given rise to much optimism about their ability to continue battling what could prove to be a devastating slowdown in growth.
But Beijing fell short of its growth targets in 2022, reaching just 3% after setting a target of 5.5% after zero-COVID policies significantly hampered economic activity throughout the 'year. The end of these policies could continue to hamper China's growth.
The International Monetary Fund projects that China will achieve 4.2% growth in 2024, down slightly from forecasts made in July 2023, according to the Associated Press. Investments in real estate development fell by 7.9% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.
Philippines refuses to allow China to withdraw Philippine military outpost on disputed bench
“The Chinese economy is in great difficulty due to a slowdown in global growth, weak domestic consumption demand, high youth unemployment and a very fragile real estate sector,” explained Dezensky.
“One likely way the CCP will seek to address its weak economy is to increase exports,” she said. “It will generate growth, but it is unlikely that this growth will be enough to overcome the major obstacles they face.”
“China is heading for major economic challenges and even its huge export machines will not be able to save it this time,” she added. “It also creates new risks for China's two main export markets, the United States and Europe: dumping products like electric vehicles and solar panels can reduce costs for consumers, but this will also crowd out U.S. and European manufacturers at a time when these industries are beginning to expand.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The general slowdown has changed expectations, with analysts no longer convinced that the Chinese economy can overtake the US economy: recent expectations were that China would reach the top of the bill by the 2030s, but many are those who are now wondering if this will happen.
Li said Chian wanted to reduce industrial overcapacity, devoting more resources to technological innovation and advanced manufacturing, as part of Xi's push for “new productive forces.”
Reuters contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/china-pursues-aggressive-growth-prevent-devastating-slowdown-government-aims-transform-economy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China pursues aggressive growth to avoid devastating slowdown: government aims to 'transform' economy
- Assam tea 'everywhere in the world', says PM Narendra Modi after plantation visit
- Hollywood producer accused of drugging and raping man
- Oscars 2024: Zendaya wears jeans, Steven Spielberg refuses to announce the name of the winner at the dress rehearsal
- Google AI team in California faces Wi-Fi issues
- Boris Johnson held secret talks with Maduro in Venezuela: The Times
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Invincible Voice Actor Hopes to Reprison Role in Live-Action Film
- Despite the dangers, a family-run workshop continues to preserve Mexico's fireworks tradition
- JK says next government will face serious challenges due to Jokowi's policies
- A map shows where heavy snowfall is expected across the UK in March | uk news
- Hollywood's fear of risk announces its demise – Scot Scoop News