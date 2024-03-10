Update on the 2024 campaign





President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump staged duels Saturday in Georgia, where they each attacked each other as their rematch for the White House gathers pace.

Here's what you need to know:

Biden continues his post-State of the Union campaign

The president made fiery remarks at his rally in Atlanta, criticizing Trump for hosting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbnat at his Mar-A-Lago club on Friday. Biden said the former president misled would-be dictators and authoritarian thugs around the world.

Biden reiterated his vision for the 2024 general election, calling it a contest between competing forces in the battle for the soul of this nation.

Trump criticizes Biden for State of the Union speech

At his first rally since becoming the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Trump criticized Biden's State of the Union address, calling it partisan and angry.

“Two nights ago, we all heard Crooked Joe's angry, dark, hateful speech on his State of the Union address,” Trump said at his rally in Rome, Georgia.

Murder of Laken Riley

Biden said in an interview with MSNBC on Saturday that he should have used the term undocumented to describe suspected killer Laken Riley after calling him illegal during the State of the Union on Thursday.

Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student who police say was killed by an undocumented immigrant on the University of Georgia campus last month, was the focus of Trump's event Saturday. Signs featuring Riley were handed out to the crowd, and Riley's parents met with Trump backstage before he spoke.

Trump criticized Biden after the president said he shouldn't have used the term “illegal.”

“He was an illegal immigrant. He was an illegal alien. He was an illegal immigrant, and he should not have been in our country, and he never would have been under the Trump policy.” the former president said. “Biden should apologize to this killer.”

