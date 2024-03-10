Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sela Tunnel





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated the Sela Tunnel to the nation on March 9, virtually from Itanagar. Illustrating the weather difficulties and the importance of the tunnel in such situations, the Prime Minister could not visit the place as planned and inaugurated the tunnel virtually from Itanagar. Strategic importance of the Sela tunnel THE Sela Tunnel is the longest in the world with a height of over 13,500 feet. This makes a critical difference for the Army to deploy troops and heavy weapons on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. It also significantly improves connectivity and economic development in the region. Apart from the 500 meter long Nechiphu Tunnel, the Sela Tunnel provides safe all-weather strategic connectivity on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang (BCT) road in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. Without this, connectivity to Tawang via the 14,000-foot-long Sela Pass poses a huge logistical challenge to the Army for at least three to four months in winter. Sela Tunnel: a game changer The strategic Sela Tunnel is a game changer for the Indian Army's capabilities to combat the threat from China's Western Theater Command. It reduces the travel time between the IV Corps headquarters of the Indian Army at Tezpur and Tawang by at least ten kilometers and an hour. This also helps make NH-13 an all-weather road. The tunnels ensure that the 171-kilometer road between Bomdila and Tawang remains accessible even to heavy armored vehicles and equipment in all weather conditions. Watch a clip from our episode, Crossing the Sela Heights: the roads to Tawang, lots of light at the end of the game-changing tunnels.

You can also watch the series 'Along the Chinese front: dominate the heights of Tawang'. First broadcast on June 2, 2023

