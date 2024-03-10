Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara faces backlash after RNC co-chair election





After establishing himself as the Republican favorite on Super Tuesday, Donald Trump has now secured a firm hold on the Republican National Committee. On Friday, the two loyal allies of the former American president officially obtained the first places in the RNC. The committee unanimously elected Michael Whatley as chair and the ex-POTUS' daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as co-chair. Both candidates had previously been endorsed by Trump.

Lara Trump, the newly elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, holds up a donation check as she delivers a speech during the general session of the RNC spring meeting, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(AP) Donald Trump-backed candidates secure top spots at RNC

The head of the North Carolina Republican Party will replace Ronna McDaniel, who had served as RNC chairwoman since 2017. She announced her decision to resign from her post last month after Trump's peers pressured him to oust her. During his farewell speech, a teary-eyed McDaniel said President Trump deserves to enact the change he wants at the RNC.

I will do everything in my power to re-elect President Trump in November. And I'm asking all of you who worked so hard during this primary season or who supported another candidate to come join me in supporting our president as well, she added.

Meanwhile, during Friday's ceremony, Lara declared her unwavering support for her father-in-law, saying: Everything I do on this committee will have one goal: to re-elect Donald Trump, flip the Senate and expand the Room in November. , according to Newsweek.

Lara Trump's election as RNC vice president draws criticism online

The committee's unanimous decision to elect Lara as RNC co-chair sparked outrage online. After the speaker's speech that nominated Lara went viral, netizens criticized her for lacking essential qualifications for the position.

In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, a truth was reminded: God does not call the qualified, He qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of that truth, the speaker said.

In response to the speech, CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere said: “This is a speech about why the daughter-in-law of the presumptive Republican Party nominee was given a job leading the Republican Party.”

Meanwhile, MSNBC's Jen Psaki said, “Someone wrote that line and thought it was going to kill her.” God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called.

Another angry X, wrote one former Twitter user, Lara Trump is now co-chair of the RNC. After a lifetime of donating to every GOP candidate and multiple down-ballot candidates every cycle, I'm out. I donated to help win the election, not to maintain a billionaire's lifestyle. No need to donate now.

