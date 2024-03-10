Indonesia reopens Bali airport as wind blows away volcanic ash





By Ayu Mandala and Slamet Kurniawan DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) – The airport on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali reopened on Wednesday as wind swept away ash spewed by a volcano, giving airlines a window to make getting tourists out as authorities stepped up efforts to get thousands of villagers to safety. Operations at the airport – Indonesia's second busiest – have been disrupted since the weekend when Mount Agung in eastern Bali began spewing huge clouds of smoke and ash , and authorities warned of an “imminent threat” of a major eruption. “Bali International Airport has started operating normally,” air traffic control company AirNav said in a statement, adding that operations resumed at 2:28 p.m. (0628 GMT). The reopening of the airport, located about 60 km from Mount Agung, follows the lowering of the aviation warning level to one level below the most severe level, with the arrival of more favorable winds . “We're really hoping to have a flight, maybe today or tomorrow, to get home,” said tourist Nathan James, from the Australian city of Brisbane, waiting at the airport. A large plume of white and gray ash and smoke hovered over Agung on Wednesday, after overnight rain partially obscured a fiery glow at its peak. President Joko Widodo pleaded with villagers living in a dangerous area around the volcano to move to emergency centers. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the disaster mitigation agency said about 43,000 people had followed advice to take shelter, but about 90,000 to 100,000 people lived in the area. The decision to resume flights followed an emergency meeting at the airport, during which authorities assessed weather conditions, tests and data from AirNav and other groups. Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 later showed flights departing and arriving at the airport, although its chief executive said if the wind changed direction the airport could be closed again at short notice . Agung dominates eastern Bali at a height of just over 3,000 meters (9,800 feet). Its last major eruption occurred in 1963, killing more than 1,000 people and razing several villages. On Wednesday, cars, roofs and roads southeast of the crater were covered in ash and children wore masks as they walked to school. 'UNPREDICTABLE' Singapore Airlines Ltd announced it would resume flights while Australian carrier Qantas Airways Ltd announced it and its budget arm Jetstar would operate 16 flights to Australia on Thursday to repatriate 3,800 stranded customers. Singapore Airlines and SilkAir were seeking approval to operate additional flights on Thursday, while budget subsidiary Scoot said it would stop offering land and ferry transportation to the island city of Surabaya from Java, as she resumed her flights to Bali. Virgin Australia plans to operate up to four recovery flights to Denpasar on Thursday. “As volcanic activity remains unpredictable, these flights may be canceled at short notice,” it said on its website. Bali Airport Meteorological Agency director Bambang Hargiyono said winds had started blowing from north to south, carrying ash to the neighboring island of Lombok. It said the wind was expected to shift to the southeast “over the next three days”, which should allow flights to operate. No less than 430 domestic and international flights were interrupted on Wednesday. Authorities are urging villagers living within 10 km of the volcano to go to emergency centers, but some are reluctant to leave their homes and livestock. “Those within a radius of 8 to 10 km really need to take shelter for safety reasons,” Widodo told reporters. “There must be no casualties.” Interactive graphic: “Mount Agung Awakens,” click http://tmsnrt.rs/2AayRVh Graphic: “Ring of Fire,” click http://tmsnrt.rs/2AzR9jv (Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor at KARANGASEM Jamie Freed in SINGAPORE and Agustinus Beo Da Costa in JAKARTA; written by Fergus Jensen and Ed Davies; edited by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/movies/indonesia-shuts-balis-airport-third-day-due-volcanic-015308449–finance.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos