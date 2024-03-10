Turkey's Erdogan offers to host peace summit with Russia during Ukraine's Zelensky's visit

ISTANBUL (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğanwhich the NATO member country has sought to balance its close relations with Ukraine and Russia, proposed Friday during a visit by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to host a peace summit between the two countries.

Erdogan, who has repeatedly discussed brokering a peace deal, told a news conference in Istanbul after his meeting with Zelenskyy that he hoped Russia would accept Turkey's offer.

From the beginning, we have contributed as much as possible to ending the war through negotiations,” Erdogan said. “We are also ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also be associated.

Ukraine remains determined not to engage directly with Russia in peace talks, and Zelensky has repeatedly said that the initiative for peace negotiations should lie with the invaded country.

Zelensky said any peace negotiations must align with a 10-point plan he previously suggested, which include food security, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, the creation of a court for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Any proposal to resolve this war must begin with the formula proposed by the state defending its land and its people, he said. We want a just peace.

The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that by the time first peace summit which should be held this year in Switzerland, the possibility of reopening all Ukrainian ports, not only in Odessa but also in Mykolaiv, in the south of Ukraine, will be studied.

Zelensky, who visited the shipyards where corvettes for the Ukrainian navy are built, told X that agreements had been reached on joint defense projects with the government and Turkish companies. He said on Telegram that they also agreed to simplify trade and remove barriers to doing business.

Erdogan said the two men discussed stability in the Black Sea maritime corridor and he reiterated Turkey's support for Ukraine's “territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.”

The visit comes as Zelensky and other officials continue to press other countries for more munitions and weapons to stop the advance of Russian troops trying to push deeper into the western part of the region. of Donetsk, held by Ukraine, and also to penetrate the Kharkiv region, in northern Ukraine. this during the third year of the war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he was attending a meeting of foreign ministers of France, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, that “the drip aid to Ukraine no longer works.”

If things continue as they are now, it will not end well for all of us, Kuleba said. “What is needed is an unrestricted and timely supply of all types of weapons and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine defeats Russia and that the war in Europe does not boil over.

An envoy from China, who has frustrated Ukraine and its Western allies by boosting trade with Russia and describing the conflict and its causes largely from Moscow's perspective, was in kyiv on Thursday at a European conference visit for discussions on resolving what he calls the Ukrainian crisis. Li Hui, the special representative for Eurasian affairs, met with officials from Russia, the EU, Switzerland and Poland before his stop in Ukraine and was scheduled to visit Germany and France.

A little after Full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia In February 2022, Turkey hosted a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers as well as unsuccessful negotiations between the two countries' negotiators aimed at ending hostilities.

Later in 2022, Turkey and the United Nations also negotiated a deal between Russia and Ukraine allowing millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to be shipped via the Black Sea. Russia, however, withdrew from the deal last year, citing obstacles to its food and fertilizer exports.

During Li's visit to kyiv, Ukrainian officials described the horrors of the war.

It is very important that you are informed directly about the situation on the front line, what is happening and where we are, said Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, according to a Ukrainian statement.

It is unclear how Li reacted to the presentation. China issued a terse statement on Friday saying only that Li had arrived in kyiv by train at midday, held frank and friendly talks and left by train that evening.

The war created a deep division between China and the West. The Chinese government avoids using the words war or invasion to describe the Russian attack and cites NATO expansion as the root cause of the conflict.

The Ukrainian statement said the two sides discussed the possibility of Chinese assistance in prisoner exchanges, the return of Ukrainian children to Russia and the return of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia took control of during the fights in 2022.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Friday urged Russia to immediately comply with an International Atomic Energy Agency resolution calling for the complete withdrawal of its troops from the Zaporizhzhia power plant and the return of power plant under Ukrainian control.

Every day that Russians stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant increases the number of existing problems and increases the threat of a nuclear incident, Halushchenko said on national television.

In other developments:

Zelensky signed an order on Thursday authorizing the first demobilization of soldiers drafted into the army before the full-scale invasion of Russia. The order takes effect in April or May.

Soldiers, who were expected to continue their service after the imposition of martial law, can return home and remain in the army reserves, according to the order. It is unclear how many soldiers are eligible because this information is classified.

Indian authorities said Friday they were in talks with Russia over Returning Indian Citizens Deceived to work for the Russian military, a day after a federal investigative agency said it had dismantled a human trafficking ring that lured people to Russia under the guise of giving them work.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Associated Press writers Hanna Arhirova and Illia Novikov in kyiv, Ukraine, Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Ken Moritsugu in Beijing and Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

