Why Federal Prosecutor Jack Smith is Donald Trump's Biggest Threat





Although Smith's former friends remember him fondly, few are willing to speak publicly in such a polarized time. One of the few who did, Scott Hanson, told a local upstate New York newspaper last year that he would never have guessed what the future held for his comrade of school. Although undoubtedly brilliant, he had never considered Smith a serious student and was surprised when his old friend told him that he had won a place at Harvard University after placing in the top 1% of students. applicants to law school.

Leaving Harvard in 1994, Smith could easily have followed the popular circuit between the Ivy League and lucrative law firms. Instead, he began his career in the respected but far more serious Manhattan District Attorney's office, under the tutelage of its legendary boss, Robert Morgenthau. In the era of New York gangsters, prosecuting violent crime cases had become Smith's daily routine. There were 40 or 50 of us who started out together and we all thought we wanted to be trial lawyers, he recalled years later.

He was one of the few who survived the baptism of fire as a novice in the courts, but he modestly attributed his success to diligence rather than skill. I don't think I was very talented, he said. His work ethic is often worth mentioning by former colleagues, who are not pranksters themselves. He's one of the first people in the office at the start of the day, probably after he's already biked 60 miles or gone for a long run, and he's still there at 9 or 10 p.m., said his former colleague Currie.

Smith became known among his co-workers for waiting to go to their favorite sandwich shop until their two-for-one deal took effect. He was pretty disciplined about what he ate, but he was famous for being the half-price sandwich guy at nine in the morning. night, Currie said.

Smith's dedication led him to spend a weekend camping out in a hallway to convince a domestic violence victim to testify. After a very long speech, Smith said, she finally spoke.

After cutting his teeth in Manhattan, Smith began prosecuting federal cases in 1999 at the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn, one of the most prestigious in the country. It was here, prosecuting one of the most heinous police abuse cases New York has ever seen, that he first attracted national attention.

Abner Louima, a Haitian immigrant, was beaten and raped with a broken broomstick that punctured his rectum, bladder and colon while he was handcuffed by white officers in the late 1990s. The first attempt seeking a conviction against one of the officers, Charles Schwarz, was overturned on appeal. Amid national outrage, prosecutors prepared for a second attempt in 2002.

Alan Vinegrad, the U.S. attorney at the time, had his pick of talented lawyers to assist him. I chose Jack based on his background, he said. He was an outstanding litigator: very comfortable in the courtroom, very efficient.

Vinegrad said he saw Smith prosecute two corrupt officers in a case in Brooklyn and was impressed by his skills with juries. He was gentle, confident, and could communicate better with lay people than most lawyers Vinegrad knew. He was also a fierce investigator.

Vinegrad's choice was rewarded: with the help of Smith, he obtained the conviction of Schwarz. He's an uncompromising guy, Vinegrad says of his former protégé. It's been 22 years and look at his record, look at what he's done with his life. He is a public servant committed to the cause of justice. A very formidable prosecutor.

