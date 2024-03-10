Boris Johnson traveled to Venezuela for secret talks with its leader





Boris Johnson Last month, the country secretly traveled to Venezuela for unofficial talks with its leader Nicols Maduro. The former prime minister met him outside Caracas after he arrived by private jet from a family vacation in the Dominican Republic. Mr Johnson raised the war in Ukraine following concerns in Western diplomatic and intelligence circles that Venezuela could supply weapons to Russia after spending less than 24 hours in the country, the Sunday Times reported. He also defined the conditions that would allow a normalization of the situation with the United Kingdom, including the holding of free and fair presidential elections and the de-escalation of tensions with Guyana, a former British colony. Mr Johnson has continued to support Mr Zelensky on the world stage since leaving Downing Street. A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said: Boris Johnson met with Venezuelan government officials with the active support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and with the agreement of the Foreign Secretary, to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a true democratic process. He has repeatedly made clear that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors. He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the Venezuelan government. Mr. Maduro described the decision to send a Royal Navy patrol boat in the region last month as an act of hostile provocation. Mr Johnson's spokesman made it clear that the air transport was privately financed and that neither the British nor Venezuelan governments were covering the costs. A Foreign Office source added: “It was a private visit but Boris texted the Foreign Secretary on the way. Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving deals and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/boris-johnson-flew-venezuela-secret-232837006.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos