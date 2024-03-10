Russian nuclear strike: US made 'rigorous' preparations for possible Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine in 2022: report

In late 2022, meticulous preparations were undertaken by the United States to deal with a potential threat of a Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine, a scenario not seen since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki nearly eight decades ago. Senior Biden administration officials disclosed exclusive details about the extensive contingency plans that unfolded during this tense period, CNN reported.

The Biden administration is concerned about the possibility of Russia deploying a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This marks a break with the conventional war dynamics observed in recent history. The severity of the situation prompted the United States to prepare rigorously to mitigate the risks associated with such a dire prospect.

The decision to intensify preparations was not based on a single indicator but rather on the culmination of various developments, analytical assessments and highly sensitive intelligence sources. The fear of a possible nuclear strike was not merely hypothetical; it was based on information that the United States had acquired through its intelligence services, according to CNN.

“We believed – and I believe it is our right – to prepare rigorously and do everything possible to prevent this from happening,” a senior administration official said, reflecting the seriousness of the situation. reported CNN.

From late summer to fall 2022, the National Security Council orchestrated a series of meetings to formulate contingency plans. “In the case of a very clear indication that they were about to do something, attack with a nuclear weapon, or if they just did, how we would react, how we would try to anticipate it or to dissuade him,” CNN quoted him as saying. » declared the first senior administration official. The unexpected need for such meticulous planning was recognized by senior administration officials, who said few people planned to spend much time preparing for a scenario that seemed relegated to a bygone era. The geopolitical landscape of late summer 2022 was marked by devastating setbacks for Russian forces in 2022 Ukraine. Ukrainian troops were advancing toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson, posing a significant threat to Russian military objectives. The potential loss of Kherson, seen as Russia's most substantial gain since the invasion, has raised concerns within the administration. The fear was that such a catastrophic defeat could serve as a “potential trigger” for Russia to resort to nuclear weapons, according to CNN.

“If a significant number of Russian forces were defeated – if their lives were shattered – that would be a sort of precursor to a potential direct threat to Russian territory or the Russian state,” a senior administration official said. The vulnerability of tens of thousands of Russian troops in Kherson intensified the perceived risk.

Although the territorial losses were on Ukraine's sovereign territory, there were concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin might interpret them differently. With Kherson declared an integral part of Russia, a significant loss could be seen as a direct threat to Putin and the Russian state.

The assessment of potential scenarios in which Russia would consider using nuclear weapons included situations perceived as existential threats to the Russian state or direct threats to Russian territory. The complexity of the situation has been compounded by the spread of Russian propaganda, including false claims about a Ukrainian dirty bomb. U.S. officials feared that these stories could serve as a cover or pretext for a Russian nuclear attack.

In October 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu contacted defense officials in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Turkey, expressing Kremlin concerns about possible provocations by Kiev involving a bomb dirty. Although Western officials dismissed these warnings, Russia escalated the situation by sending a letter to the United Nations describing the alleged threat. The United States has dismissed Russian warnings but remains alarmed by the potential motivations behind them, the report added.

The situation took an even more worrying turn when Western intelligence agencies indicated that Russian officials were engaging in explicit discussions about a nuclear strike. The first senior administration official described it as “indications that we were picking up through other means, and it was at least something that the lower levels of the Russian system were discussing.”

While the United States had managed to intercept Russian communications before the invasion of Ukraine, providing precise intelligence about the impending conflict, the situation regarding a possible nuclear strike was more nuanced. There was no concrete evidence to suggest that Russia was mobilizing its nuclear forces in preparation for an imminent attack.

“We obviously placed a high priority on tracking and had at least some ability to track such movements of its nuclear forces,” the senior administration official explained, adding: “And at no point did we see any “indications of the types of measures we had taken”. I expected them to do so if they went down the path of using nuclear weapons. »

The uncertainty arose from the nature of tactical nuclear weapons, which were smaller in scale than strategic nuclear weapons and capable of being moved silently. This raised concerns that the United States would not be able to detect such movements, particularly if Russia intended to deploy these weapons from conventional systems already present in the Ukrainian theater, CNN reported.

As the risk level increased, several senior administration officials launched urgent awareness efforts. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised US concerns directly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley spoke with his Russian counterpart, the General Valery Gerasimov. Additionally, President Joe Biden sent CIA Director Bill Burns to Turkey for discussions with Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russian foreign intelligence, in an effort to assess Russian intentions regarding a possible nuclear strike.

U.S. collaboration has extended to its allies, with an emphasis on developing contingency plans and sending warnings to Russia about the potential consequences of a nuclear strike. The National Security Council has held numerous low-key conversations with key allies, ensuring alignment on how to approach the evolving crisis.

This collaborative effort has also extended to China and India. The aim was to deter Russia from launching a nuclear attack. Capitalizing on international concerns, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a crucial role in averting a crisis, the report said.

The United States believed that highlighting the apprehensions around the world, particularly on the part of key countries that exercised influence over Russia, would be a persuasive factor. “I think the fact that we know that China, India and others had a say may have had some effect on their thinking,” a senior administration official said .

Since the nuclear scare of late 2022, Ukraine's geopolitical landscape has undergone changes, with the war entering a period of relative stalemate in the East. However, the United States and its allies remain vigilant, recognizing the fluidity of the situation. “We continue to refine our plans, and… it is not impossible that we will again face at least an increasing risk in the coming months,” warned a senior US official, CNN reported.