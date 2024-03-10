Boris Johnson traveled to Venezuela for unofficial talks

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Venezuela last month for a private meeting with President Nicols Maduro.

The talks were not official and were not funded by the British government, the BBC was told.

Mr Johnson's spokesperson said it was “to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a genuine democratic process”.

The Sunday Times first reported that Mr Johnson traveled there by private jet while on holiday in the Caribbean.

It is not clear who initiated or paid for the visit.

Mr. Maduro has ruled Venezuela since 2013. He has faced widespread protests, but in 2018 he won a second term in presidential elections that were widely seen as neither free nor fair.

The United Kingdom has an embassy in the country but no ambassador, but a charge d'affaires, Colin Dick.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson told the BBC that he “has repeatedly made clear that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela has fully embraced democracy and respected the territorial integrity of its neighbors.

“He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the government of Venezuela.”

A spokesman for Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said it was a “private visit” but that Mr Johnson had texted him while he was en route.

Mr. Johnson's office declined to say who paid for the private jet that flew him to Venezuela, saying: “Now that he is a private citizen, we do not comment on any of these matters, only to say that it does not “cost nothing to the British taxpayer or the Venezuelan government.”

The BBC has learned that Mr Johnson received a briefing at the British embassy residence in Caracas before his meeting, and then reported to embassy officials.

The visit is unusual given that the former prime minister is no longer a member of the government and because of current diplomatic tensions between the UK and Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro has been in power for 11 years

The Venezuelan government faces intense international pressure to hold free and fair elections, to release activists and political opponents it has detained, and to ease tensions with its neighbor, the former British colony Guyana.

Venezuela held a referendum last year in which it claimed sovereignty over the oil and resource-rich Essequibo region, which makes up about two-thirds of Guyana, a claim Guyana disputes.

The United Kingdom sent a warship to Guyana in response to show its military and diplomatic support for the country. Mr. Maduro called it a “hostile provocative act.”

Venezuela announced it will hold presidential elections on July 28 where the outgoing president should be standing. The United Kingdom, like the United States, the European Union and Canada, all want a restoration of democracy.

An agreement was reached last year with the opposition to allow free and fair elections to be held, with international observers present, but since then the ban on the opposition leader has been maintained.

This led the United States to reimpose some of its economic sanctions against the country.

Last year, Mr Johnson, who left his post at Downing Street in September 2022, made an unannounced visit to kyiv, the Ukrainian capital where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Johnson then resigned as an MP in June 2023 after facing criticism over the number of parliamentary votes he had missed due to his frequent overseas travel.

Then, in November 2023, he was photographed alongside former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Israel. where they met the president of the country, four weeks after the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7.

He returned to kyiv last month from his Caribbean vacation to meet Mr. Zelesnky on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.