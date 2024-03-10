Politics
Boris Johnson traveled to Venezuela for unofficial talks
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Venezuela last month for a private meeting with President Nicols Maduro.
The talks were not official and were not funded by the British government, the BBC was told.
Mr Johnson's spokesperson said it was “to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a genuine democratic process”.
The Sunday Times first reported that Mr Johnson traveled there by private jet while on holiday in the Caribbean.
It is not clear who initiated or paid for the visit.
Mr. Maduro has ruled Venezuela since 2013. He has faced widespread protests, but in 2018 he won a second term in presidential elections that were widely seen as neither free nor fair.
The United Kingdom has an embassy in the country but no ambassador, but a charge d'affaires, Colin Dick.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson told the BBC that he “has repeatedly made clear that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela has fully embraced democracy and respected the territorial integrity of its neighbors.
“He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the government of Venezuela.”
A spokesman for Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said it was a “private visit” but that Mr Johnson had texted him while he was en route.
Mr. Johnson's office declined to say who paid for the private jet that flew him to Venezuela, saying: “Now that he is a private citizen, we do not comment on any of these matters, only to say that it does not “cost nothing to the British taxpayer or the Venezuelan government.”
The BBC has learned that Mr Johnson received a briefing at the British embassy residence in Caracas before his meeting, and then reported to embassy officials.
The visit is unusual given that the former prime minister is no longer a member of the government and because of current diplomatic tensions between the UK and Venezuela.
The Venezuelan government faces intense international pressure to hold free and fair elections, to release activists and political opponents it has detained, and to ease tensions with its neighbor, the former British colony Guyana.
Venezuela held a referendum last year in which it claimed sovereignty over the oil and resource-rich Essequibo region, which makes up about two-thirds of Guyana, a claim Guyana disputes.
The United Kingdom sent a warship to Guyana in response to show its military and diplomatic support for the country. Mr. Maduro called it a “hostile provocative act.”
Venezuela announced it will hold presidential elections on July 28 where the outgoing president should be standing. The United Kingdom, like the United States, the European Union and Canada, all want a restoration of democracy.
An agreement was reached last year with the opposition to allow free and fair elections to be held, with international observers present, but since then the ban on the opposition leader has been maintained.
This led the United States to reimpose some of its economic sanctions against the country.
Last year, Mr Johnson, who left his post at Downing Street in September 2022, made an unannounced visit to kyiv, the Ukrainian capital where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Johnson then resigned as an MP in June 2023 after facing criticism over the number of parliamentary votes he had missed due to his frequent overseas travel.
Then, in November 2023, he was photographed alongside former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Israel. where they met the president of the country, four weeks after the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7.
He returned to kyiv last month from his Caribbean vacation to meet Mr. Zelesnky on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/boris-johnson-flew-venezuela-unofficial-044441171.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson traveled to Venezuela for unofficial talks
- US judge dismisses lawsuit aimed at blocking Biden from releasing migrants on parole
- NFL Free Agency: Hollywood Brown to Falcons?
- No. 19 Women's Tennis Blanks Cougars in Pac-12 Opener
- Google fires employee who interrupted technology conference with anti-Israel rant
- An earthquake hits Sydney in the thousands – 9News
- EA Sports' College Football 25 includes the Heisman Trophy and lacks other major prizes
- Exploring the 2024 Met Gala Theme: “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening
- Google Doodle marks Portugal's 2024 national elections
- Parental obesity is associated with higher odds of adult children becoming obese
- Eugene Levy receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Bucknell University