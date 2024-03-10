Erdogan offers to host a peace summit between Russia and Ukraine

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose NATO member country has sought to balance its close relations with Ukraine and Russia, proposed Friday, during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to host a peace summit between the two countries.

Erdogan, who has repeatedly discussed brokering a peace deal, told a news conference in Istanbul after his meeting with Zelenskyy that he hoped Russia would accept Turkey's offer.

“From the beginning, we have contributed as much as possible to ending the war through negotiations,” Erdogan said. “We are also ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also be associated.”

Ukraine remains determined not to engage directly with Russia in peace talks, and Zelensky has repeatedly said that the initiative for peace negotiations should lie with the invaded country.

Zelensky said any peace negotiations must align with a 10-point plan he has previously suggested, which includes food security, restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, withdrawing Russian troops, release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.

“Any proposal to resolve this war must begin with the formula proposed by the state defending its land and its people,” he said. “We want a just peace.”

The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that during the first peace summit scheduled for this year in Switzerland, the possibility of reopening all Ukrainian ports, not only in Odessa but also in Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, will be explored.

Zelensky, who visited the shipyards where corvettes for the Ukrainian navy are built, told X that agreements had been reached on joint defense projects with the government and Turkish companies. He said on Telegram that they also agreed to simplify trade and remove barriers to doing business.

The visit comes as Zelensky and other officials continue to press other countries for more munitions and weapons to stop the advance of Russian troops trying to push deeper into the western part of the region. of Donetsk, held by Ukraine, and also to penetrate the Kharkiv region, in northern Ukraine. this during the third year of the war.

A Chinese envoy, who has frustrated Ukraine and its Western allies by boosting trade with Russia and describing the conflict and its causes largely from Moscow's perspective, was in Kiev on Thursday on a European visit to negotiations on the settlement of what he calls Ukraine. crisis. Li Hui, the special representative for Eurasian affairs, met with officials from Russia, the EU, Switzerland and Poland before his stop in Ukraine and was scheduled to visit Germany and France.

During Li's visit to kyiv, Ukrainian officials described the horrors of the war.

“It is very important that you are directly informed about the situation on the front line, what is happening and where we are,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, according to a Ukrainian statement.

It is unclear how Li reacted to the presentation. China issued a terse statement on Friday saying only that Li had arrived in kyiv by train at noon, held frank and friendly talks and left by train that evening.

The Ukrainian statement said the two sides discussed the possibility of China's assistance in prisoner exchanges, the return of Ukrainian children to Russia and the return of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia took control of. during the fights in 2022.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Friday urged Russia to immediately comply with an International Atomic Energy Agency resolution calling for the complete withdrawal of its troops from the Zaporizhzhia power plant and the return of power plant under Ukrainian control.

“Every day that Russians stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant increases the number of existing problems and increases the threat of a nuclear incident,” Halushchenko said on national television.

In other developments:

Zelensky signed an order on Thursday authorizing the first demobilization of soldiers drafted into the army before the full-scale invasion of Russia. The order takes effect in April or May. Soldiers, who were expected to continue their service after the imposition of martial law, can return home and remain in the army reserves, according to the order. It is unclear how many soldiers are eligible because this information is classified.

Indian authorities said Friday they were in talks with Russia over the return of Indian citizens brought to work for the Russian military, a day after a federal investigative agency said it had dismantled a trafficking ring of human beings who lured people to Russia under the pretext of giving them work.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers a question during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following their meeting at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)









Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens to a question during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their meeting at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)









Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, speaks during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their meeting at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)









Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy smiles during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after their meeting at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)









Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their meeting at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco )





