In his greetings to new Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Xi Jinping cites unfailing friendship





In his message to Zardari, Xi said China and Pakistan are “good neighbors.” Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as Pakistan's president, saying the all-weather friendship between the two countries is a choice of history and the strategic importance of ties has become more important in light of the current situation. changes in the world. Zardari, the husband of late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, was overwhelmingly elected Pakistan's 14th president on Saturday, becoming for the second time the country's only coup-prone civilian president. Zardari, co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, was the joint candidate of the ruling alliance of the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). In his message to Zardari on Sunday, Xi said “China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers, adding that the iron friendship between the two countries is a choice of 'history and a precious treasure of the two peoples'. “. Xi said that “in recent years, the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges, supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in building the China Economic Corridor.” -Pakistan (CPEC) and have maintained their cooperation.” a high level of development of bilateral relations,” the official Xinhua news agency reported. India has clashed with China over the $60 billion CPEC linking China's Xinjiang to Balochistan's Gwadar port as it is being laid across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) . In his message, Xi said that as the world faces accelerated changes unprecedented in a century, the strategic importance of China-Pakistan relations has become greater. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations and is willing to work with President Zardari to advance the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, advance practical cooperation in various areas and promote greater development of China-Pakistan relations in all weathers. strategic cooperative partnership, accelerate the construction of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to better benefit the two peoples. Earlier, Xi had greeted Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The return of Shehbaz and his brother Nawaz Sharif as well as Zardari to the helm of Pakistani politics and government amid the chaos and severe economic crisis in Pakistan is seen here with a sense of relief, as all three during of their years in power. In recent decades, he has maintained close ties with Chinese leaders and strengthened strategic ties with Beijing, widely seen as a strategic alliance against India. China had difficult relations with the government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was accused of the slow pace of the $60 billion CPEC. China periodically grants foreign currency loans and rolls over its debt to bail out Pakistan, which is facing a serious economic crisis. Recent reports from Islamabad indicate that China has agreed to roll over a two billion dollar loan due to be paid in March. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

