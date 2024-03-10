The Sino-Russian war machine could soon overwhelm the West





Poutine He is extracting every ruble he can from the Russian state to achieve victory in Ukraine. Increasingly, its war economy is backed by support from Chinawith Russia quickly becoming a proxy in Xi JinpingThis is a zero-sum competition with the West. Unless the Western coalition effectively addresses this reality, the free world risks losing first Ukraine, then Taiwan, and ultimately any hope of maintaining the current rules-based international order. Basically, there is no real strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow. China has no intention of sharing power with a victorious Putin in a future post-US-led world. But this is precisely what makes the current situation so dangerous. Supported by Beijing, the extension of Putin's war of attrition in Ukraine will not only weaken Russia, but will gradually weaken and divide the Western coalition, and ease the transition. China's path to supremacy about a new alliance based on authoritarian cronies and client states from the South. It seems clear that China is now deliberately giving Putin massive subsidies for its trade surplus, worth $38 billion in 2022, to finance his unnecessary and reckless war in Ukraine. As of February 2024, Russian oil and gas tax revenues of more than $10 billion were up 80% from the previous year. The IMF, for its part, raised its forecast for Russian economic growth in 2024 from 1.1 percent to 2.6 percent. Putin can now afford to devote 40% of his 2024 budget, or 10% of GDP, to military spending. Labor is always available, in sufficient quantity to serve as consumable cannon fodder. Manufacturing tanks and shells to devastate Ukraine is not productive production in the real economic sense, but in reality, China is largely footing the bill. Xi Jinping's efforts to revive China's economy have been piecemeal and ineffective, and there is no real prospect of resuming growth without a massive increase in energy consumption. Beijing is therefore content to buy fuel from a dependent Putin; the relationship is symbiotic. Russia fires up to five times more shells at Ukrainian forces than the other way around, and manages to produce more munitions itself than Ukraine receives from its allies. Western production is lagging behind, disrupted by the effects of Covid on labor and supply chains, unable to meet Ukraine's needs. In the meantime, China colludes with Russia's highly successful efforts to circumvent Western coalition sanctions on the trade in materials needed for the battlefield, including some drones, missiles and sophisticated electronic chips, but also many basic components manufactured in the West, including in the United States. These items, sold legitimately to third countries, are transported to Russia through permeable customs barriers, including to Kazakhstan, despite government assurances that Western sanctions regimes are fully supported there. A Norwegian consultancy estimates that circumventing sanctions would have saved Moscow $8.5 billion in 2022. It follows from all of the above that what began as a war against Putin has gradually become a war against Xi Jinping. China does not need to risk Western sanctions by directly arming Putin's legions. Only by indirect means, the Chinese Communist Party is unilaterally exploiting the worsening geostrategic conflict to its advantage. Disrupting coalition efforts to defend Ukraine advances the most cherished goals of Beijing’s leaders; annex Taiwan and accelerate the end of the Western world order based on liberal values. It is high time for a frank and honest assessment of the existential threat that the PRC regime poses to global peace and prosperity. Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving deals and more.

