



Boris Johnson visited Venezuela last month to meet the country's controversial leader, Nicolas Maduro. A spokesperson for former Prime Minister confirmed that the meeting took place after the Sunday Times reported that he had gone there for “unofficial talks” with the Venezuelan presidentwhich is an ally of Russia. Mr Johnson met with Venezuelan government officials with the “active support” of Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, the spokesperson said, as well as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The aim of the meeting was to “highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a true democratic process”, the spokesperson said. “He has repeatedly clearly emphasized that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors,” they added. “He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the government of Venezuela.” Learn more:

Johnson denies asking for $1 million for interview

Drakeford feared Johnson's handling of COVID was 'a real threat to the future of the UK' Mr Johnson texted Lord Cameron as he went on what the Foreign Secretary's spokesman described as a “private visit”. Mr Johnson has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion when he was prime minister – and his close relationship with the president Volodymyr Zelensky has continued since his resignation last year. Mr Maduro is seen by many countries as an authoritarian leader who failed to allow free and fair elections, with the United States and some other Western countries, including the United Kingdom, saying his re-election in 2018 was illegitimate. But Russia and China have regularly supported the controversial leader, who became interim president of Venezuela in March 2013 after the death of Hugo Chavez. During the violent protests in Venezuela in early 2019 following his re-election, the Kremlin called Mr Maduro a “legitimate president” and declared that attempts to deport him were illegal. Despite other coup attempts, Mr. Maduro has remained in power, as the country continues to experience a political and economic crisis that has led millions of Venezuelans to leave the country since 2015. Comments by Mr. Johnson's spokesperson about the need for Mr. Maduro to “respect the territorial integrity of his neighbors” apparently refer to the dispute between Venezuela and Venezuela. Guyana in a jungle territory containing enormous quantities of oil and gas. Data wrapper

Allow cookies once The disputed region is Esequibo, in western Guyana, a 62,000 square mile area around the Essequibo River. Both Guyana and Venezuela claim ownership – a dispute that dates back to the late 19th century, when Guyana was still a British colony. Tensions have escalated since Venezuela's referendum in early December last year, in which a huge majority of voters reportedly supported their government's claims to Esequibo.

