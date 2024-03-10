Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 15 airport projects virtually from Azamgarh, UP | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminals, during his visit to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. PM Modi launches 16 airport projects in Azamgarh, UP. (YouTube/Narendra Modi) “The star of Azamgarh shines today. There was a time when an event was held in Delhi and (people from) other states attended it. Today the event is organized in Azamgarh and people from different parts of the country are attending it,” PM Modi said. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Follow Narendra Modi UP Visit Live Updates The Prime Minister inaugurated airport projects nationwide, totaling more than 9,800 billion. “Don't see these development projects from election spectacles, Modi said and added that he is leading rapid development to make India a developed India by 2047,” PM Modi said. ALSO READ- PM Modi criticizes Assam Congress, says party is insensitive towards Northeast | Key takeaways Which airport projects did PM Modi launch today? Inauguration of new terminals at: 1. Pune Airport 2. Kolhapur Airport 3. Gwalior Airport 4. Jabalpur Airport 5. Delhi Airport 6. Lucknow Airport 7. Aligarh Airport 8. Azamgarh Airport 9. Chitrakoot Airport 10. Moradabad Airport 11. Shravasti Airport 12. Adampur Airport Laying of the foundation stone of the new terminals at: 13. Kadapa Airport 14. Hubli Dharwad Airport 15. Belagavi Airport ALSO READ- RJ Raunac on his National Creators Awards win: He told PM Modi that we are colleagues: 'You do Mann Ki Baat, I do Fun Ki Baat' The 12 new terminals will collectively accommodate 620 lakh passengers per year, and the three new ones, once completed, will increase the combined passenger capacity to 95 lakh per year, according to a government release. These terminals feature advanced passenger amenities and sustainable features such as insulated roofing systems, energy-efficient canopies and LED lighting. The designs draw inspiration from local heritage, reflecting the culture and history of the state and city, the release said. ALSO READ – PM Modi chooses trishul after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Watch Later, around 2:15 p.m., he will arrive in Varanasi to distribute the inaugural installment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing.

