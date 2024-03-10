opinion article | Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh choose Narendra Modi as Prime Minister until 2034

Inheritance dilemma

After Modi, who? Many members of the Bharatiya Janta Party believe that this question will certainly arise in the next five years if Narendra Modi wins a third term as prime minister. As the country prepares for general elections that will decide whether Modi will return to power, sections of the ruling party are trying to brush the big question aside. Addressing a public gathering recently, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said people must give Modi two more terms to end unemployment and poverty problems in the country. This implies that Singh wants Modi to remain prime minister till 2034. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made a similar speech. Since Modi came to power at the Center in 2014, the saffron party has adopted an unwritten rule setting 75 as the retirement age in active politics. Many in the party believe Modi, currently 73, will step down after this third term ends in 2029 and appoint a successor. But the ministerial duos are seeking two more terms for Modi, indicating he has no plans to hand over the baton in the near future. Why should he do it? Modi is in better shape than many younger than him and the rules cannot be applied to him, a party leader said. However, many insiders believe that the real reason behind the ministers' speeches is to nip in the bud any succession battle that might arise within the party. Interestingly, Amit Shah has long been seen as Modi's successor, but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now also emerged as a strong contender. The question of Modi's successor has therefore been left aside for the moment.

Mysterious gesture

While arriving at a public rally or political program these days, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav makes a unique gesture: he raises his hand above his head and rotates quickly, as if moving an object like an object. a towel or rope. Crowds gathered at these events go gaga over the gesture and respond favorably with shrill wolf whistles.



Tejashwi Yadav.

Some Tejashwis supporters say his gesture reminds them of sudarshan chakra of Lord Krishna, who was also a member of the Yadav community. Others say Tejashwi's gesture signifies a call to bypass his opponents and cast them into dust. However, leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance interpret these gestures as a call for hooliganism to disrupt society through anarchy. Several theories about Tejashwi's mysterious move are doing the rounds in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, but he is yet to shed light on the issue.

Disruptive gatherings

Those who wore black clothes, especially sweaters, jackets, mufflers and shawls, recently faced a difficult situation at Narendra Modis rally in Aurangabad, Bihar. Organizers and security personnel had banned black clothing at the meeting and forced participants to shed the clothing before allowing them to enter the room, lest they use it as a symbol of protest. As a result, several people who had left their clothes were unable to find them after the rally ended, leaving them wondering if Modi was afraid of the color black.

This is not the only inconvenience people had to face that day. The rally location was adjacent to the busy National Route 2. A section of the highway was therefore closed to traffic for around three hours for safety reasons, causing huge traffic jams. In another case, nearly 25 acres of land, including wheat and lentil crops, were destroyed to make way for the Prime Minister's rally at Bettiah in West Champaran district. However, BJP leaders later said the farmers had been compensated for their loss. As elections approach, more such rallies are expected to be organized by political outfits, causing more inconvenience to the masses.

Close examination

A recent visit by PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Odisha generated buzz over a possible alliance between the BJP and the ruling Biju Janata Dal in the state. Mishra, a native of Odisha, visited the Agricultural Monitoring Center at Krushi Bhawan, the state's headquarters for agriculture and farmers' empowerment, and interacted freely with the bureaucrats. Known for keeping a low profile, he also visited Puri and assessed the new Parikrama Prakalpa, a proposed peripheral heritage corridor around the 12th-century Jagannath temple.

AMC bureaucrats were surprised by the detailed information Mishra sought from them regarding the use of digital public infrastructure to improve farmers' livelihoods. So it was clear that Mishra was on reconnaissance and trying to get a feel for the state administration just before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state on March 5.