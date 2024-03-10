Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates expanded Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport





Delhi Airport will join the club of airports with an annual capacity to handle 100 million passengers with the inauguration of the expanded Terminal 1, with a capacity of 40 million. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the expanded Terminal 1 (T1), the total area of ​​which has tripled to 2,06,950 square meters. All entrance gates are equipped with facial recognition system (Digi Yatra), 20 automated tray retrieval systems (ATRS), individual transportation system (ICS), 108 self-service for use common (CUSS) and 100 check-in counters, including 36 self-service baggage drops (SBD). ) kiosks, according to airport operator DIAL. According to DIAL, the airport will join the club of airports with an annual processing capacity of 100 million passengers following the expansion of T1. The annual passenger processing capacity of T1 will increase from 17 million to 40 million. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), handles around 1,500 air movements per day. Currently, the airport has three terminals: T1, T2 and T3. The capacity of T1 is 40 million, T2 (15 million) and T3 (45 million). Ahead of Modi's virtual inauguration of the expanded T1, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena spoke at a function at the Delhi airport. Singh said 15 projects are being inaugurated today and together they will take the total number of airports in the country to over 160. Ten years ago, the number of airports was 74, he said. he adds. The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. On Sunday, Modi inaugurated 12 new terminals at airports in Delhi, Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur. He also laid the foundation stone of three new terminals at Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports.

